Live Nation Entertainment : Twenty Øne Piløts Announce New U.S. Headline “Banditø Tour” Dates

Twenty One Pilots have announced a new U.S. leg of their global headline 'BanditøTour' due to overwhelming demand. The new Live Nation-produced tour dates, which follow this summer's sold-out arena run, are set to kickoff October 9that Tampa, FL's Amalie Arena and will continue through a performance at Tulsa, OK's BOK Center on November 9th. To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through July 14that 10:00PM PT atwww.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting on July 16that 10:00AM local time through July 18that 10:00PM local time. All remaining tickets for the new U.S. dates will be released to the public at 10:00AM local time on Friday, July 19th. For complete details and ticket availability on Twenty One Pilots' 'BanditøTour,' visit www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour.

Furthermore, Twenty One Pilots have shared 'Cut My Lip (40.6782°N, 73.9442° W),' the second stripped back performance from the band's new 'Løcatiøn Sessiøns.' Recorded by Tyler Joseph, 'Cut My Lip



(40.6782°N, 73.9442° W)'follows the series' debut session 'Chlorine (19.4326° N, 99.1332° W),' and is accompanied by an official visualizer streaming now on the band's official YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, the Twenty One Pilots shared an official music video for 'Chlorine,' which is directed by longtime collaborator Reel Bear Media and streaming now on the band's YouTube channel. 'Chlorine' is featured on Twenty One Pilots' acclaimed LP TRENCH, which made a stunning global impact upon release this past October. The RIAA gold certified collection earned the GRAMMY® Award winning duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun their biggest sales week ever in the U.S., with 175,000 units sold in its first week. An extraordinary achievement for the Columbus, OH band who moved 135,000 copies ofTRENCH in pure album sales without the aid of a ticket / album bundle for their worldwide headline 'BanditøTour.' TRENCH - with over 52 Million on-demand audio streams its first week - also marked the largest streaming week (debut or otherwise) in the U.S. for a rock album. A true global phenomenon amassing 110 Million streams worldwide in its first week, TRENCH earned Twenty One Pilots Top 5 chart debuts around the globe including the U.S., U.K., Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Scotland, and Sweden, with #1 debuts in Australia, New Zealand, and The Netherlands. TRENCHis available worldwide at all DSPsand www.twentyonepilots.com.

TRENCH is highlighted bythe #1 Alternative smash 'Jumpsuit,' which became the decade's fastest rising song to reach #1 on Billboard's 'Alternative Songs' chart, and also earned the duo their fourth GRAMMY® nomination (Best Rock Song). TRENCHalso features album standouts 'Nico And The Niners,' 'Levitate,' and 'My Blood,' which is accompanied by a Tim Mattia directed music videos streaming now on the band's official YouTube channeland all other providers.

Twenty One Pilots' TRENCH follows the Twenty One Pilots' global breakout BLURRYFACE, which made a stunning chart debut upon its initial release, entering the SoundScan/Billboard 200at #1. The album also achieved a milestone unrivaled in the digital era, becoming the first album in which every individual song on the album certified Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

BLURRYFACEspawned a series of hit singles, beginning with the 2x RIAA platinum certified 'Tear In My Heart' and followed by the #1 sensations, 'Ride' (5x platinum certified) and the 7x platinum certified, GRAMMY® Award-winning 'Stressed Out.' The latter track - which reached #2 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' - spent three months at #1 at Modern Rock while also topping the charts at CHR/Top 40 and Hot AC. 'Stressed Out' was a worldwide breakthrough for Twenty One Pilots, earning gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in countries spanning Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The 'Stressed Out' companion video was an equivalent success, now boasting over 1.8 billionviews at YouTubealone.

BLURRYFACEwas then followed by still another world-conquering hit single, 'Heathens,' featured on Atlantic Records' blockbuster SUICIDE SQUAD: THE ALBUM. The 6x RIAA platinum certified single - which received three GRAMMY® Award nominations including 'Best Rock Performance' (Tyler Joseph, songwriter) - spent four consecutive weeks at #2 on the 'Hot 100' while also topping Billboard's 'Hot Rock Songs' for a record-shattering 28 consecutive weeks and counting. The unprecedented one-two punch of 'Ride' and 'Heathens' made Billboardhistory, establishing Twenty One Pilots as only the third rock act with simultaneous top 5 'Hot 100' singles in the chart's 58-year history, following only the Beatles and Elvis Presley. In addition, the 'Heathens' companion video received the 2016 MTV Video Music Award for 'Best Rock Video' and has now earned more than 1.2 billion individual views via YouTubealone.

(TOUR ITINERARY BELOW)

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS

'BANDITØ TOUR'

FOR MORE INFO AND TICKETS VISIT:

www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour

* FESTIVAL DATE

**new dates bolded below

JULY

17 - Gurtenfestival 2019 - Bern, Switzerland*

19 - Festival de Nimes - Nimes, France*

20 - Lollapalooza Paris - Paris, France*

23 - Paleo Festival 2019 - Nyon, Switzerland*

AUGUST

03 - Lollapalooza US - Chicago, IL*

09 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival 2019*

13 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary*

15 - Pukkelpop 2019 - Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium*

16 - Lowlands Festival 2019 - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands*

22 - Caberet Vert 2019 - Charleville-Mezieres, France*

24 - Reading Festival - Reading, United Kingdom*

25 - Leeds Festival - Wetherby, United Kingdom*

SEPTEMBER

07 - Lollapalooza Berlin - Berlin, Germany*

OCTOBER

09 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

11 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

15 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

18 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

22 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

25 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

27 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center^

30 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

NOVEMBER

01 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

02 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

03 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center^

05 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

08 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

09 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

^not a Live Nation date

