NEW NORTH AMERICAN DATES KICK OFF MAY 1ST

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM TRENCH ARRIVES WORLDWIDE THIS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5TH

PRE-ORDERS AVAILABLE AT ALL DSPS & WWW.TWENTYONEPILOTS.COM

October 2, 2018 - Twenty One Pilots have announced a second leg of the 'Bandito Tour' due to overwhelming demand, which will see the band returning to North America for dates in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. this spring (see attached itinerary). The new dates, which follow this fall's sold-out first leg, are set to kickoff May 1st at Monterrey, Mexico's Arena Monterrey and will continue through a hometown performance at Columbus, Ohio's Nationwide Arena on June 29th. Registration for first access to tickets is now open and will run through 11:59PM ET on Sunday, October 7th. Presales begin Tuesday, October 9th at 10:00AM local time. All remaining tickets for the U.S. and Canada will be released to the general public at 9:00AM local time on Friday, October 12th. Public on sale for Mexico will open Wednesday, October 17th at 11:00AM local. For complete details and ticket availability on Twenty One Pilots' 'Bandito Tour,' visit www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour.

Twenty One Pilots, the GRAMMY® Award-winning duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, are gearing up for the release of their massively anticipated new album TRENCH, which arrives worldwide this Friday, October 5th. TRENCH is available for pre-order now at all DSPs with exclusive vinyl and pre-order bundles available at www.twentyonepilots.com. All pre-orders are joined by instant grat downloads of the album tracks 'My Blood,' 'Levitate,' 'Nico And The Niners,' and 'Jumpsuit,' each of which is also available for individual streaming or download.

'My Blood ' marked the first track released from TRENCH to stand apart from the three-part narrative first established in the official music videos for 'Jumpsuit,' the chart-topping first single, continued in the LP's second release, 'Nico And The Niners,' and ultimately concluded with 'Levitate,' all directed by longtime collaborator Andrew Donoho and streaming now via Twenty One Pilots' YouTube channel. All three films have amassed over 75 million cumulative views to date.

This month Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of TRENCH with the first leg of 'The Bandito Tour,' a massive headline world tour set to get underway October 16th at Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena. The tour will traverse the U.S. through the fall followed by dates in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the United Kingdom. The U.S. leg of the epic trek is now virtually sold-out, with much of the international itinerary fast approaching that same status. For complete tour details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour.

BLURRYFACE - which followed Twenty One Pilots' Fueled By Ramen debut album, 2013's RIAA Platinum certified VESSEL - made a stunning chart debut upon its initial release, entering the SoundScan/ Billboard 200 at #1. The album also achieved a milestone unrivaled in the digital era, becoming the first album in which every individual song on the album certified Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

BLURRYFACE spawned a series of hit singles, beginning with the 2x RIAA platinum certified 'Tear In My Heart' and followed by the #1 sensations, 'Ride' and the 7x platinum certified, GRAMMY® Award-winning 'Stressed Out.' The latter track - which reached #2 on Billboard 's 'Hot 100' - spent three months at #1 at Modern Rock while also topping the charts at CHR/Top 40 and Hot AC. 'Stressed Out' was a worldwide breakthrough for Twenty One Pilots, earning gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in countries spanning Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The 'Stressed Out' companion video was an equivalent success, now boasting over 1.4 billion views at YouTube alone.

'Ride' spent five consecutive weeks atop the charts at Modern Rock radio outlets nationwide - the band's second #1 single at the format in 2016 - while also ascending to #5 on the overall 'Hot 100.' Another global smash, 'Ride' is certified 4x platinum by the RIAA with additional platinum carts around the world. In addition, the track's companion video - directed by Reel Bear Media - has now garnered over 683 million views via Twenty One Pilots' hugely popular YouTube channel.

'Ride' was then followed by still another world-conquering hit single, 'Heathens,' featured on Atlantic Records' blockbuster SUICIDE SQUAD: THE ALBUM. The 6x RIAA platinum certified single - which received three GRAMMY®Award nominations including 'Best Rock Performance' (Tyler Joseph, songwriter) - spent four consecutive weeks at #2 on the 'Hot 100' while also topping Billboard 's 'Hot Rock Songs' for a record-shattering 28 consecutive weeks and counting. The unprecedented one-two punch of 'Ride' and 'Heathens' made Billboard history, establishing Twenty One Pilots as only the third rock act with simultaneous top 5 'Hot 100' singles in the chart's 58-year history, following onlythe BeatlesandElvis Presley.

'Heathens ' -- which hit #1 on the iTunes chart in over 60 countries - also rose to #5 in the United Kingdom and the top 10 in over 15 countries, with platinum and multi-platinum certification in Australia, Canada, Italy, and New Zealand. In addition, the 'Heathens' companion video received the 2016 MTV Video Music Award for 'Best Rock Video' and has now earned more than 1 billion individual views via YouTube alone.

2017 saw the release of yet another BLURRYFACE hit in 'Heavydirtysoul.' Like its predecessor, the RIAA platinum certified single's companion video received the 2017 MTV Video Music Award for 'Best Rock Video' with views now exceeding 84 million via YouTube.

Twenty One Pilots received a number of major awards and nominations over recent years, with 'Stressed Out' earning them the 2017 GRAMMY® Award for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' alongside four additional nods. Other honors include seven total Billboard Music Awards including 2016's 'Top Rock Artist' and 'Top Rock Album' (for BLURRYFACE) and 2017's 'Chart Achievement Award,' 'Top Duo/Group,' 'Top Radio Songs Artist,' 'Top Rock Artist,' and 'Top Rock Song' (for 'Heathens'); multiple Alternative Press Music Awards including 'Album of the Year Presented By Journeys' (for BLURRYFACE), 'Artist of the Year Presented By Monster Energy,' and 'Most Dedicated Fans'; 2016 American Music Awards for 'Favorite Alternative Artist' and 'Favorite Pop/Rock/Band/Duo/Group'; six iHeart Radio Music Awards (including 'Alternative Rock Song of the Year' in both 2016 and 2017); 2016's Kerrang! Award for 'Best Fanbase,' and two MTV Europe Music Awards.

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS

TRENCH

RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 5TH

Jumpsuit Levitate Morph My Blood Chlorine Smithereens Neon Gravestones The Hype Nico And The Niners Cut My Lip Bandito Pet Cheetah Legend Leave The City

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS

'THE BANDITO TOUR'

SECOND LEG - NORTH AMERICA

FOR MORE INFO AND TICKETS VISIT:

www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour

MAY

1 - Monterrey, Mexico - Arena Monterrey

3 - Mexico City, Mexico - Sports Palace

6 - Guadalajara, Mexico - ARENA VFG

12 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

14 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

15 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

17 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

20 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

21 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

31 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

JUNE

1 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

9 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

11 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

15 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

18 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

23 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

26 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

29 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

'THE BANDITO TOUR'

FIRST LEG

OCTOBER

16 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

17 - United Center - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

19 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO (SOLD OUT)

20 - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center - Milwaukee, WI (SOLD OUT)

21 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN (SOLD OUT)

23 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH (SOLD OUT)

24 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT)

26 - TD Garden - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)

27 - NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY (SOLD OUT)

28 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)

30 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)

31 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

2 - Philips Arena - Atlanta, GA (SOLD OUT)

3 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL (SOLD OUT)

4 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL (SOLD OUT)

6 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)

7 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)

9 - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix, AZ (SOLD OUT)

10 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA (SOLD OUT)

11 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA (SOLD OUT)

13 - Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City, UT (SOLD OUT)

15 - Moda Center - Portland, OR (SOLD OUT)

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA (SOLD OUT)

17 - Taco Bell Arena - Boise, ID (SOLD OUT)

19 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO (SOLD OUT)

20 - Pinnacle Bank Arena ­- Lincoln, NE

21 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER

7 - Perth Arena - Perth, Australia

10 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

13 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

16 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

18 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

21 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

JANUARY

30 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine

FEBRUARY

2 - VTB Arena - Moscow, Russia

4 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russia

6 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Ericsson Globe Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

9 - Telenor Arena - Oslo, Norway

11 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

12 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

14 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany

15 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland (SOLD OUT)

16 - The O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic (SOLD OUT)

17 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria (SOLD OUT)

21 - Unipol Arena - Bologna, Italy (SOLD OUT)

23 - Hallenstadion Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland

24 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, Germany

27 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

MARCH

1 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland (SOLD OUT)

2 - SSE Arena Belfast - Belfast, United Kingdom

4 - The SSE Hydro Arena - Glasgow, United Kingdom

5 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

7 - The SSE Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

8 - The SSE Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

9 - The SSE Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom

11 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France (SOLD OUT)

12 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)

13 - Palais 12 - Brussels, Belgium (SOLD OUT)

15 - Bizkaia Arena (BEC!) - Bilbao, Spain

16 - WiZink Center - Madrid, Spain

17 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal

