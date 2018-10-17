Live Nation Entertainment : UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2020 Selects Ticketmaster As Exclusive Ticketing Partner

DÜBENDORF, (October 17, 2018 ) - Ticketmaster Switzerland, a Live Nation Entertainment company, today announces a partnership with the UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2020 to be held in Dübendorf.

Ticketmaster will provide exclusive ticketing services to the Cyclocross World Championships, one of the largest cycling events in the world. More than 30,000 cyclocross fans are expected to attend, with half being international ticket buyers.

George Egloff, CEO of Ticketmaster Switzerland, said: ' We're excited to once again partner with the UCI on this spectacular international event . Having ticketed the last two Cyclocross World Championships in the Netherlands and Luxembourg, we know a thing or two about cycling here at Ticketmaster! We look forward to providing our world-class expertise, unrivalled reach, and service to cycling fans across the globe.'

Markus Pfisterer, the Swiss Co-OC president of the UCI Cyclocross World Championship 2020, said: 'Ticketmaster offers the most attractive marketing solutions for our World Cup and, as the world market leader, has all the tools and services needed to make our major event a huge success.'

This partnerships enriches Ticketmaster Switzerland's impressive sport offering, also ticketing half of the NLA handball clubs, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation, Hockey Club Davos, the Spengler Cup, Swiss Unihockey, Swiss Volley, Swiss Rugby and many other regional and national sporting clubs. This follows a successful summer for Ticketmaster internationally, helping to deliver the European Championships in Glasgow, the Ice Hockey World Championships in Denmark, and launch ticket sales for the Rugby World Cup Japan 2019, and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

