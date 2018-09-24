Log in
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (LYV)
News 
Live Nation Entertainment : to Offer Exclusive Access To Scandinavian Airlines EuroBonus Members

0
09/24/2018 | 09:09am CEST

STOCKHOLM (Sept 24, 2018) - From today, Live Nation is offering Scandinavian Airlines EuroBonus members unique access to advance tickets from world-renowned artists before they go on general on sale.

This new partnership with Scandinavian Airlines is a big step towards meeting the increased demand for personal experiences making life easier for fans and customers alike.

Initially, around 30 events will be offered in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland each year. In the vast majority of cases, members at all levels will be able to buy these tickets, but certain presale tickets will be exclusive to the highest membership levels.

'We see a clear trend that people travel more and longer than ever to visit our concerts and events, which makes this strategic alliance with Scandinavian Airlines as logical as it is exciting. We see this as the beginning of a long-term relationship with EuroBonus members and we can't wait to keep developing these exclusive offers together,' says Therése Liljedahl, Managing Director Live Nation Sweden & President Nordic Partnership.

'It's fantastic that we can now offer our EuroBonus members the opportunity to buy and book specially selected, unique experiences. This is something our members have asked for. Together with Live Nation Nordics, we can now provide access to experiences that deliver unique added value to you as a member,' says Johan Mägi, Scandinavian Airlines EuroBonus Manager.

In partnership with Live Nation, Scandinavian Airlines will organise joint campaigns where concert tickets will be offered to EuroBonus members for events throughout the Nordic region.

About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

-Ends-

Notes to editors

For more information please contact:
Kristofer Akesson, Director Marketing & Communications | Sweden - Music
Direct: (+46) 8 665 01 22 Mobile: (+46) 70 302 75 02

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:08:06 UTC
