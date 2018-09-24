Live Nation Entertainment : to Offer Exclusive Access To Scandinavian Airlines EuroBonus Members

STOCKHOLM (Sept 24, 2018) - From today, Live Nation is offering Scandinavian Airlines EuroBonus members unique access to advance tickets from world-renowned artists before they go on general on sale.

This new partnership with Scandinavian Airlines is a big step towards meeting the increased demand for personal experiences making life easier for fans and customers alike.

Initially, around 30 events will be offered in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland each year. In the vast majority of cases, members at all levels will be able to buy these tickets, but certain presale tickets will be exclusive to the highest membership levels.

'We see a clear trend that people travel more and longer than ever to visit our concerts and events, which makes this strategic alliance with Scandinavian Airlines as logical as it is exciting. We see this as the beginning of a long-term relationship with EuroBonus members and we can't wait to keep developing these exclusive offers together,' says Therése Liljedahl, Managing Director Live Nation Sweden & President Nordic Partnership.

'It's fantastic that we can now offer our EuroBonus members the opportunity to buy and book specially selected, unique experiences. This is something our members have asked for. Together with Live Nation Nordics, we can now provide access to experiences that deliver unique added value to you as a member,' says Johan Mägi, Scandinavian Airlines EuroBonus Manager.

In partnership with Live Nation, Scandinavian Airlines will organise joint campaigns where concert tickets will be offered to EuroBonus members for events throughout the Nordic region.

