Oprah Winfrey And WW Announce ‘Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus' Tour

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ - Today global media leader Oprah Winfreyannounced her first national arena tour in five years, Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus. Presented by WW (NASDAQ: WW) - Weight Watchers Reimagined - Oprah will bring a full day wellness event to nine U.S. cities beginning January 2020. Joined by high profile guests, Oprah will help motivate audiences across the country to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be.

'What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life - focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,' said Oprah Winfrey. 'As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph - beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let's make it happen in 2020!'

On each stop, attendees will spend the day with Oprah as she shares the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own 2020 action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and insightful interactive workbook exercises. Every city will feature a different lineup of high-profile guests, electrifying experiences and invigorating talks as well as highlight inspiring individuals who took charge of their lives and created lasting change. Each tour stop will also feature a signature Oprah interview as she sits down for an intimate one-on-one conversation with some of the biggest celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers.

'This is an extraordinary opportunity for WW to do what we do best: bring communities of people together with a shared goal of health and wellness,' said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO, WW. 'As the leader in weight loss and the world's partner in wellness, we look forward to giving people the tools, content and inspiration that can help them on their journey during this tour and beyond, through our engaging digital experience on our app or our face-to-face group Workshops.'

'For more than three decades, Oprah has used her unparalleled gift to empower audiences to live their healthiest and best lives,' said Amy Weinblum, Chief Business Development Officer, WW. 'Creating energizing events and experiences with partners like Oprah and Live Nation is the next iteration of WW showing up to inspire community, making wellness accessible to all.'

The tour will be produced by Live Nation in conjunction with Women Nation, the newly formed division dedicated to women-led and women driven live events. The day-long event will kick off Saturday, January 4in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and make stops in St. Paul, Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, San Franciscoand Los Angelesbefore wrapping Saturday, March 7in Denver, CO.Exclusive presale access for the WW community begins Monday, September 9at 10amlocal time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 10at 10amlocal time through Thursday, September 12at 10pmlocal time.

Over $1 millionfrom tour proceeds will benefit WW Good, the philanthropic arm of WW that helps bring fresh, healthy food to underserved communities nationwide.

'It is an honor to partner with Oprah and WW in bringing this one-of-a-kind tour to life in 2020,' said Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Women Nation at Live Nation. 'We look forward to sharing Oprah's captivating message with the country as she motivates audiences to be the best versions of themselves in the new year.'

OPRAH'S 2020 VISION: YOUR LIFE IN FOCUS TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE Sat Jan 04 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Sat Jan 11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Sat Jan 18 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Sat Jan 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sat Feb 08 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Sat Feb 15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sat Feb 22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Sat Feb 29 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sat Mar 07 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

About WW

WW - Weight Watchers Reimagined - is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, please visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

