ASTROWORLD #1 SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK

GIVES AWAY $100,000 TO FANS

AMERICAN EXPRESS PRESALE BEGINS AUG. 21; FAN PRESALE BEGINS AUG. 22

GENERAL ONSALE STARTS AUGUST 24 AT TICKETMASTER.COM

(August 20, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA) - Once again, Travis Scott takes it up a notch - or ten.

Known for his explosively wild performances, the history-making Houston superstar will launch his biggest tour yet this fall: 'ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE.' Bringing the amusement park of his chart-dominating critically acclaimed blockbuster ASTROWORLD to life on stage, the artist has envisioned a show unlike anything done before and unlikely to be topped.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Thursday November 8 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD, returns to Houston for the inaugural ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL November 17, and rolls through historic venues like Madison Square Garden November 27 before concluding just before Christmas on December 19 at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA at Ticketmaster.com.

Check out the full itinerary below.

Official 'ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE' merch is also available at the store now and going fast HERE.

The official fan presale goes live HERE on Wednesday, August 22nd at 4pm local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 21 at 10am local time through Thursday, August 23 at 10pm local time. General on-sale begins August 24, 2018 HERE.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including first access to GA floor, preferred parking or Uber credit, preferred entrance, and more. Get it HERE!

Tickets will sell out! Get yours first!

His live shows have become the stuff of a legend with Billboard writing, 'Travis Scott's penchant for raging, off-the-wall live shows have become an essential part of his career.' Next up, he brings that performance to the MTV VMAs on Monday August 20.

Celebrating the success of ASTROWORLD, Travis consistently uses his platform to give back, transferring his blessings to others. He recently gifted a fan $800 to help pay for his mother's funeral costs. See the story on People. He further shared the wealth, handing out $100,000 on Cash App.

Additionally, ASTROWORLD retains its spot at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for a second week in a row. It's just the beginning.

The ride is about to get wilder...

Like the wildest rollercoaster imaginable, Missouri City, Texas-born and Los Angeles-based multiplatinum iconoclast Travis Scott flips popular music, culture, and fashion upside down. Bathed in bright lights, scents of carnival pleasures, and the climactic screams of millions worldwide, his third full-length album, ASTROWORLD [Cactus Jack Records/Epic Records], opened up as the undisputed, undeniable, and ultimate musical attraction of 2018. Upon arrival, it catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Top 200, earned the 'second highest debut of the year,' and raised the bar by achieving the 'biggest ever first-week streaming total for Sony Music' with 349.43 million streams worldwide in under seven days. Not to mention, it emerged as 'the best Epic Records debut since 1999' with total sales of 537,000-270,000 comprised of traditional sales. This notably marked the highest pure sales week of the year as well. Acclaimed by Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, and more and gracing the cover of GQ, this takeover paved the way for his second MTV VMA performance, ASTROWORLD Festival in Houston, and the gargantuan 'ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR' in 2018 and 2019.

Get ready for the ride of a lifetime!

ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR DATES: Thursday, November 8, 2018 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena Friday, November 9, 2018 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena Sunday, November 11, 2018 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena Monday, November 12, 2018 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center Monday, November 19, 2018 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena Saturday, November 24, 2018 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center Sunday, November 25, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Thursday, November 29, 2018 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena Friday, November 30, 2018 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center Saturday, December 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center Sunday, December 2, 2018 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena Thursday, December 6, 2018 - Chicago, IL @ United Center Saturday, December 8, 2018 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center Sunday, December 9, 2018 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum Monday, December 10, 2018 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Saturday, December 15, 2018 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ASTROWORLD August 3, 2018 Cactus Jack Records/Epic Records http://smarturl.it/ASTROWORLD STARGAZING CAROUSEL SICKO MODE R.I.P. SCREW STOP TRYING TO BE GOD NO BYSTANDERS SKELETONS WAKE UP 5% TINT NC-17 ASTROTHUNDER YOSEMITE CAN'T SAY WHO? WHAT! BUTTERFLY EFFECT HOUSTONFORNICATION COFFEE BEAN ASTROWORLD AVAILABLE NOW http://smarturl.it/ASTROWORLD

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.