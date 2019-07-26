Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Live Oak Bancshares Inc    IPO-LOB

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC

(IPO-LOB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

James Capolongo Joins Live Oak Bank as Head of Deposits and Payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 10:00am EDT

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank announced today that James Capolongo has joined the company as head of deposits and payments.

Capolongo will provide oversight of all deposit functions including deposit product management, strategy and operations. 

“James is an exceptional addition to our team and brings a depth of knowledge that will benefit our customers,” said Huntley Garriott, president of Live Oak Bank. “As we look to grow our deposits solutions to offer customers the best experience with a variety of options, James will be a valued strategist and leader in creating what we believe will be the best banking platform in the market.”

Capolongo brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry, including extensive experience in consumer deposit products and banking. Prior to joining Live Oak, Capolongo served as head of consumer deposit products at TD Bank where he oversaw the management of more than $90 billion in deposits. He serves on the SCORE Association Board and sits on the Consumers Bankers Association Deposits and Payments Committee. He received his MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a BA in Finance and Accounting Management from Tulane University.

Mark Moroz, the former head of deposits, now leads as head of product, where he will be working to define strategies across all products to drive customer engagement and experience.

To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

About Live Oak Bank
Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak brings efficiency and excellence to the banking process, without branches, by using a focused approach to technology and innovation. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contact:
Claire Parker, VP of Corporate Communications
910.597.1592
claire.parker@liveoak.bank

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC
10:00aJames Capolongo Joins Live Oak Bank as Head of Deposits and Payments
GL
07/24LIVE OAK BANCSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
07/24Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/10Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Res..
GL
05/17LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/14LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07LIVE OAK BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/24LIVE OAK BANCSHARES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 197 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 21,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 37,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,01x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,29x
Capitalization 789 M
Chart LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC
Duration : Period :
Live Oak Bancshares Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00  $
Last Close Price 19,62  $
Spread / Highest target 7,03%
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Mahan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Lawrence Underwood President & Director
S. Brett Caines Chief Financial Officer
Thomas A. Hill Chief Information Officer
William L. Williams Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC789
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.28%179 593
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 073
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.31%54 667
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.22%50 740
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-0.76%49 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group