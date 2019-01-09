Log in
LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC (IPO-LOB)
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

0
01/09/2019 | 06:01pm EST

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (Nasdaq: LOB) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access this call, dial (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 9893275. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until January 31, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international).

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that have a common focus of changing the banking industry by bringing efficiency and excellence to customers using technology and innovation. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:
Brett Caines | CFO
Investor Relations
910.796.1645

Micah Davis | CMO
Media Relations
910.550.2255

Live-Oak-Bancshares-Logo_p.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
