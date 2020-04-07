Live Oak Bancshares : Bank's Response to the COVID-19 Crisis

WILMINGTON, N.C, April 7, 2020 -- At Live Oak Bank, we are committed to supporting our customers and helping small businesses persevere in the face of an ever-changing environment.

Live Oak continues to operate business at full capacity, and we are prepared and ready to help small business owners navigate the impact of the coronavirus. If you would like to learn how we are operationally prepared, we have posted an update on the actions we are taking to assess the safety of our employees while allowing business activity to continue.

In addition, our effort to put Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security(CARES) Act capital into the hands of small business owners is underway.

Our promise is to treat every customer like the only customer, and our teams are here to do just that. Our commitment and approach to serving small business owners will always be rooted in these values.

We have developed resources on the COVID-19 loan optionsavailable to small business owners, as well as additional COVID-19 resourceson how to weather storms like these. Our library of business resourcesalso has information dedicated to business resiliency.

We encourage close communication as we work through the crisis together, so you are free to use the contact information below to reach out to us directly.

LoanCustomers

Phone:910.790.5867

Fax:910.239.8174

Loan Specialists are available

Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET

DepositCustomers

Phone:866.518.0286

Fax:866.656.4611

Customer Success Managers are available

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET