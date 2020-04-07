Live Oak Bancshares : Bank's Response to the COVID-19 Crisis

WILMINGTON, N.C, April 7, 2020 -- At Live Oak Bank, we are committed to supporting our customers and helping small businesses persevere in the face of an ever-changing environment.
Live Oak continues to operate business at full capacity, and we are prepared and ready to help small business owners navigate the impact of the coronavirus. If you would like to learn how we are operationally prepared, we have posted an update on the actions we are taking to assess the safety of our employees while allowing business activity to continue.
In addition, our effort to put Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security(CARES) Act capital into the hands of small business owners is underway.
Our promise is to treat every customer like the only customer, and our teams are here to do just that. Our commitment and approach to serving small business owners will always be rooted in these values.
We have developed resources on the COVID-19 loan optionsavailable to small business owners, as well as additional COVID-19 resourceson how to weather storms like these. Our library of business resourcesalso has information dedicated to business resiliency.
We encourage close communication as we work through the crisis together, so you are free to use the contact information below to reach out to us directly.
LoanCustomers
Phone:910.790.5867
Fax:910.239.8174
Loan Specialists are available
Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
DepositCustomers
Phone:866.518.0286
Fax:866.656.4611
Customer Success Managers are available
About Live Oak BankLive Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak brings efficiency and excellence to the banking process, without branches, by using a focused approach to technology and innovation. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.Contact:Claire Parker, SVP Corporate Communications
Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET
910.597.1592
claire.parker@liveoak.bank
