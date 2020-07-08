Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.    LOB

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.

(LOB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (Nasdaq: LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access this call dial, (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 3174517. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until July 30, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID 3174517.

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com

Contacts:
Brett Caines | CFO
Investor Relations
910.796.1645

Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications
Media Relations
910.597.1592

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
11:01aLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Res..
GL
11:01aLIVE OAK BANCSHARES : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06/08LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/13Live Oak BusinessPulse Offers Economic Insights and Impacts to Small Business..
GL
05/06LIVE OAK BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/22LIVE OAK BANCSHARES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04/22Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04/08Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Financial Resu..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 223 M - -
Net income 2020 3,86 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 156x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 569 M 569 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 14,05 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James S. Mahan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Lawrence Underwood President & Director
S. Brett Caines Chief Financial Officer
William L. Williams Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Miltom Emmett Petty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE OAK BANCSHARES, INC.-26.09%569
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.62%182 080
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.19%61 866
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.40%51 425
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-2.10%50 681
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.52%44 650
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group