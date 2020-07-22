Log in
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/22/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2020 net income of $3.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.  The second quarter of 2020 was largely impacted by continued risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Live Oak leveraged the power of its people and technology platforms in the second quarter of 2020 to deliver in excess of $1.7 billion of loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.  We fully lived out our mission as we provided much needed capital to more than 10,000 small businesses across the U.S.,” said James S. Mahan, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak.  “We are honored and humbled by the spirit and fortitude of small businesses to persevere during this unprecedented time. We are more dedicated than ever to transforming financial service technology by providing exceptional customer service and next-generation digital experiences to American small business owners.”

Second Quarter 2020 Key Measures

 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)         Increase (Decrease)     
  2Q 2020  2Q 2019  Dollars  Percent  1Q 2020 
Net interest income and servicing revenues $47,589  $40,998  $6,591   16% $46,583 
Net income (loss)  3,777   4,935   (1,158)  (23)  (7,602)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share  0.09   0.12   (0.03)  (25)  (0.19)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) (1)  3,777   5,393   (1,616)  (30)  (7,602)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (1)  0.09   0.13   (0.04)  (31)  (0.19)
Loan and lease production:                    
Loans and leases originated $2,175,055  $525,088  $1,649,967   314% $500,634 
% Fully funded  89.8%  42.9% n/a  n/a   57.6%
Total loans and leases $5,626,650  $3,066,103  $2,560,547   84% $3,813,541 
Total assets  8,209,154   4,271,473   3,937,681   92   5,273,569 
Total deposits  5,873,292   3,718,769   2,154,523   58   4,639,401 

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Loans and Leases

At June 30, 2020, the total loan and lease portfolio increased to $5.63 billion, 83.5% above its level a year ago and 47.5% above its level at March 31, 2020.  Compared to the first quarter of 2020, loans and leases held for investment increased $1.83 billion, or 65.0%, to $4.65 billion while loans held for sale decreased $19.5 million, or 2.0%, to $976.6 million. Loan and lease originations totaled $2.18 billion during the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.67 billion, or 334.5%, from the first quarter of 2020.  The total loan and lease portfolio at June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, of $5.63 billion and $3.81 billion, respectively, consisted of approximately 38.7% and 54.8% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Average loans and leases were $5.13 billion during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.77 billion during the first quarter of 2020.

Loans and leases held for investment, loan and lease originations, and average loans and leases were significantly influenced by the addition of loans originated through the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).  PPP loans comprised $1.74 billion of the total loans and leases originated during the second quarter of 2020 and are carried at historical cost classified as held for investment at June 30, 2020.  Additionally, the unguaranteed percentage of the total loan and lease portfolio of 38.7% at June 30, 2020, is significantly influenced by the addition of PPP loans carrying a 100% government guarantee.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $1.23 billion to $5.87 billion at June 30, 2020 from $4.64 billion at March 31, 2020, to support the planned origination of PPP loans and following the defensive strategy to build liquidity during the first quarter of 2020 due to the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2020 increased $1.27 billion, or 29.1%, to $5.63 billion, compared to $4.36 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 91.1% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 86.3% for the first quarter of 2020.

Borrowings

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company increased long term borrowings by $1.72 billion through the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”).  These PPPLF borrowings were used to help fund PPP loans and complement the defensive strategy to build liquidity which commenced in the first quarter of 2020 due to the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19.  The PPPLF has a 100% advance rate equal to the principal amount of PPP loans pledged as security, carries an interest rate of 0.35% and loans financed under the PPPLF have a neutral impact on regulatory leverage capital ratios.  This increase in borrowings at favorable rates was offset by the repayment of $45.0 million of existing debt at the parent company during the quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 rose to $40.9 million compared to $33.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the prior year was driven by significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolios reflecting the Company's ongoing initiative to grow recurring revenue sources and strengthen its liquidity profile.  This increase over the prior year was further enhanced by the aforementioned origination of $1.74 billion in PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020.  The increase from the first quarter of 2020 arose from a higher average loan and lease portfolio balance offset with a 99-basis point decline in the net interest margin from 3.55% to 2.56%.  The decrease in interest earning asset yields outpaced the reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities with the repricing of the loan portfolio on April 1, 2020, following 150 basis points of cuts to the federal funds rate during the first quarter of 2020. Increased liquidity levels for anticipated PPP lending and the resulting PPPLF also depressed the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $22.4 million compared to $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The increase from the prior year was largely driven by a $4.7 million increase in the net gains on sales of loans with the volume of guaranteed loans sold increasing to $155.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $71.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Other noninterest income increased $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year primarily as the result of $2.5 million in revenue resulting from the sale of services from co-developed technology for processing PPP loans. The net loss on the loan servicing asset revaluation totaled $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease from $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, management fee income earned by Canapi Advisors, the Company’s investment advisor subsidiary, increased by $1.1 million to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $91 thousand for the second quarter of 2019. Offsetting the increases in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020, the valuation adjustments related to loans measured at fair value decreased $3.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income increased $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the prior quarter.  For the second quarter of 2020, fair value adjustments continued to be negatively impacted by uncertainty and changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The negative valuation adjustment for loans measured at fair value was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, or a decrease of $9.5 million compared to the prior quarter, while the net loss on the loan servicing asset revaluation was $1.6 million over the same period, or a decrease of $3.1 million compared to the prior quarter. The magnitude of COVID-19 related impacts on loan fair value adjustments in the second quarter was dampened by improving market conditions for unguaranteed loans. Additionally, other noninterest income increased $3.0 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the previously discussed $2.5 million in revenue from co-developed technology.

The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $66.8 thousand per million sold in the second quarter of 2020 versus $80.1 thousand per million in the second quarter of 2019 and $63.7 thousand per million in the first quarter of 2020.  The decrease in average loan sale pricing from 2019 was driven by the same factors observed in the prior quarter, including the mix of loans sold by the Company, weakening of market conditions for the purchase of guaranteed loans and less favorable fair value adjustments for exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts. The Company recorded $127 thousand in fair value net gains on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million in fair value net losses during the first quarter of 2020.  The decrease in volatility of exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts was the product of the Company preemptively exiting many such contracts in the first quarter.  Excluding fair value gains and losses on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts, the average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $65.9 thousand and $93.7 thousand per million sold in the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $83.5 thousand per million sold in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $48.1 million compared to $39.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 and decreased from $49.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Salaries and employee benefits for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $30.8 million compared to $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The salaries and employee benefits increase over the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 was attributable to the Company’s investment in its workforce to support growth and a variety of initiatives including $7.2 million in expense for a performance bonus pool that was available to all employees other than executive officers.  This expense was mitigated by $4.2 million of deferred salary expense for the origination of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020.

Related to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel expense decreased to $364 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.  Similarly, advertising and marketing expense decreased to $624 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost decreased to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 and increased from $121 thousand in the second quarter of 2019.  Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and March 31, 2020, were 0.21%, 0.04% and 0.58%, respectively.  The decline in net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases was also impacted by the significant addition of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $6.4 million and $8.2 million accounted for under the fair value option at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, increased to $13.1 million, or 0.34% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.6 million, or 0.48%, at March 31, 2020. 

The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets decreased $279 thousand to $1.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to March 31, 2020.  Foreclosed assets decreased $1.1 million to $5.7 million at June 30, 2020, from $6.7 million at March 31, 2020.

Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $10.0 million compared to $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (“CECL”) standard effective January 1, 2020, and accordingly determined to use forecasted levels of unemployment as a primary economic variable in forecasting future expected losses.  Based upon the severity of ongoing developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans and leases has continued to significantly increase.    

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $44.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $35.9 million at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.16% and 1.81% at June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.  The decline in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost during the second quarter was due to the addition of 100% guaranteed PPP loans.

Income Tax

Income tax expense was $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to an income tax expense of $662 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and an income tax benefit of $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter of 2020 over the second quarter of 2019 is primarily due to the absence of expected tax credits during 2020.  The increase in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 is due to a net pre-tax loss for the first quarter of 2020 combined with a tax benefit of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020, which allows the carryback of certain net operating losses to each of the five taxable years preceding the taxable year of such losses.

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss quarterly results at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow morning (July 23, 2020). Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to this discussion by calling (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 3174517. A live webcast of the conference call along with presentation materials referenced during the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for one year.  A replay of the conference call will also be available until 5:00 p.m. ET July 30, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international).

CFO Commentary

Additional commentary on the quarter by Brett Caines, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, is available at http://investor.liveoakbank.com in the supporting materials for the conference call.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the potential impacts of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank.  Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:

Brett Caines | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.796.1645 & Micah Davis | CMO | Media Relations | 910.550.2255



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three months ended 
  2Q 2020  1Q 2020  4Q 2019  3Q 2019  2Q 2019 
Interest income                    
Loans and fees on loans $62,022  $58,961  $57,017  $55,939  $49,914 
Investment securities, taxable  3,786   3,762   3,911   4,001   4,116 
Other interest earning assets  1,009   750   885   1,167   1,108 
Total interest income  66,817   63,473   61,813   61,107   55,138 
Interest expense                    
Deposits  25,121   23,255   23,801   23,576   21,203 
Borrowings  798   57   1       
Total interest expense  25,919   23,312   23,802   23,576   21,203 
Net interest income  40,898   40,161   38,011   37,531   33,935 
Provision for loan and lease credit losses  9,958   11,792   4,809   3,960   3,412 
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses  30,940   28,369   33,202   33,571   30,523 
Noninterest income                    
Loan servicing revenue  6,691   6,422   6,730   6,831   7,063 
Loan servicing asset revaluation  (1,571)  (4,692)  (4,135)  (5,161)  (3,245)
Net gains on sales of loans  10,695   11,112   11,364   7,425   6,015 
Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option  (1,089)  (10,638)  1,432   1,102   2,791 
Equity method investments income (loss)  (2,243)  (2,478)  (1,769)  (2,370)  (1,736)
Equity security investments gains (losses), net  161   (64)  54   3,343   32 
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale  734   (79)  528   87    
Lease income  2,635   2,624   2,600   2,361   2,369 
Management fee income  1,206   1,644   1,556   95   91 
Construction supervision fee income  684   390   240   360   386 
Other noninterest income  4,508   1,501   1,525   1,355   884 
Total noninterest income  22,411   5,742   20,125   15,428   14,650 
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits  30,782   28,063   24,072   22,717   21,990 
Travel expense  364   1,781   2,246   1,934   1,541 
Professional services expense  1,385   1,937   983   2,073   1,621 
Advertising and marketing expense  624   1,361   1,630   1,277   1,665 
Occupancy expense  1,955   2,421   2,528   2,131   1,848 
Data processing expense  2,764   3,157   1,847   3,072   1,947 
Equipment expense  4,652   4,635   4,402   4,361   4,239 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense  2,492   2,456   2,390   3,535   1,708 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment              602 
FDIC insurance  1,721   1,510   2,012   101   699 
Other expense  1,361   2,170   2,300   1,536   1,716 
Total noninterest expense  48,100   49,491   44,410   42,737   39,576 
Income (loss) before taxes  5,251   (15,380)  8,917   6,262   5,597 
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,474   (7,778)  2,085   2,367   662 
Net income (loss) $3,777  $(7,602) $6,832  $3,895  $4,935 
Earnings (loss) per share                    
Basic $0.09  $(0.19) $0.17  $0.10  $0.12 
Diluted $0.09  $(0.19) $0.17  $0.09  $0.12 
Weighted average shares outstanding                    
Basic  40,506,671   40,334,179   40,291,867   40,240,740   40,196,662 
Diluted  41,122,025   41,074,049   41,178,472   41,113,575   40,998,541 
                     


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of the quarter ended 
  2Q 2020  1Q 2020  4Q 2019  3Q 2019  2Q 2019 
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $1,256,958  $254,077  $124,610  $157,359  $112,464 
Federal funds sold  91,188   158,226   96,787   88,919   68,153 
Certificates of deposit with other banks  7,250   7,250   7,250   7,250   7,250 
Investment securities available-for-sale  779,794   574,168   540,045   570,795   576,275 
Loans held for sale (1)  976,594   996,050   966,447   903,095   857,837 
Loans and leases held for investment (2)  4,650,056   2,817,491   2,627,286   2,422,970   2,208,266 
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases  (44,083)  (35,906)  (28,234)  (23,961)  (20,841)
Net loans and leases  4,605,973   2,781,585   2,599,052   2,399,009   2,187,425 
Premises and equipment, net  269,063   274,177   279,099   280,942   281,126 
Foreclosed assets  5,660   6,744   5,612   5,702   6,044 
Servicing assets  33,834   33,532   35,365   37,583   41,687 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,886   2,236   2,427   1,890   1,996 
Other assets  179,954   185,524   156,134   148,985   131,216 
Total assets $8,209,154  $5,273,569  $4,812,828  $4,601,529  $4,271,473 
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing $53,938  $51,275  $51,965  $54,205  $52,588 
Interest-bearing  5,819,354   4,588,126   4,175,015   3,962,894   3,666,181 
Total deposits  5,873,292   4,639,401   4,226,980   4,017,099   3,718,769 
Borrowings  1,721,029   50,012   14   1,310   1,361 
Operating lease liabilities  3,079   2,416   2,619   2,041   2,162 
Other liabilities  63,319   47,968   50,829   52,860   30,195 
Total liabilities  7,660,719   4,739,797   4,280,442   4,073,310   3,752,487 
Shareholders equity                    
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding               
Class A common stock (voting)  319,542   314,994   309,526   296,925   284,987 
Class B common stock (non-voting)  28,753   28,753   30,871   40,401   49,168 
Retained earnings  174,837   172,276   180,265   174,641   171,954 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  25,303   17,749   11,724   16,252   12,877 
Total equity  548,435   533,772   532,386   528,219   518,986 
Total liabilities and shareholders equity $8,209,154  $5,273,569  $4,812,828  $4,601,529  $4,271,473 

(1)  Includes $32.1 million, $19.2 million, $16.2 million, $14.7 million and $26.6 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31,2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(2)  Includes $834.6 million, $831.4 million, $824.5 million, $831.3 million and $839.1 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Six months ended 
  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2019 
Interest income        
Loans and fees on loans $120,983  $94,880 
Investment securities, taxable  7,548   7,433 
Other interest earning assets  1,759   2,747 
Total interest income  130,290   105,060 
Interest expense        
Deposits  48,376   40,520 
Borrowings  855    
Total interest expense  49,231   40,520 
Net interest income  81,059   64,540 
Provision for loan and lease credit losses  21,750   6,443 
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses  59,309   58,097 
Noninterest income        
Loan servicing revenue  13,113   14,473 
Loan servicing asset revaluation  (6,263)  (7,285)
Net gains on sales of loans  21,807   10,213 
Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option  (11,727)  4,874 
Equity method investments income (loss)  (4,721)  (3,750)
Equity security investments gains (losses), net  97   135 
Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale  655   5 
Lease income  5,259   4,694 
Management fee income  2,850   91 
Construction supervision fee income  1,074   1,165 
Other noninterest income  6,009   3,351 
Total noninterest income  28,153   27,966 
Noninterest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits  58,845   43,845 
Travel expense  2,145   2,741 
Professional services expense  3,322   3,803 
Advertising and marketing expense  1,985   3,029 
Occupancy expense  4,376   3,457 
Data processing expense  5,921   4,346 
Equipment expense  9,287   7,564 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense  4,948   3,347 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment     602 
FDIC insurance  3,231   1,334 
Other expense  3,531   3,709 
Total noninterest expense  97,591   77,777 
(Loss) income before taxes  (10,129)  8,286 
Income tax (benefit) expense  (6,304)  979 
Net (loss) income $(3,825) $7,307 
(Loss) earnings per share        
Basic $(0.10) $0.18 
Diluted $(0.10) $0.18 
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic  40,420,425   40,178,491 
Diluted  41,098,037   40,960,283 
         


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended 
  2Q 2020  1Q 2020  4Q 2019  3Q 2019  2Q 2019 
Income Statement Data                    
Net income (loss) $3,777  $(7,602) $6,832  $3,895  $4,935 
Per Common Share                    
Net income (loss), basic $0.09  $(0.19) $0.17  $0.10  $0.12 
Net income (loss), diluted  0.09   (0.19)  0.17   0.09   0.12 
Dividends declared  0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03 
Book value  13.53   13.22   13.20   13.12   12.90 
Tangible book value (1)  13.43   13.22   13.20   13.12   12.90 
Performance Ratios                    
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.22%  (0.61)%  0.58%  0.35%  0.48%
Return on average equity (annualized)  2.68   (5.64)  5.06   2.94   3.85 
Net interest margin  2.56   3.55   3.57   3.75   3.71 
Efficiency ratio (1)  76.87   107.63   77.09   80.83   81.46 
Noninterest income to total revenue  34.64   12.66   34.02   29.02   30.15 
Selected Loan Metrics                    
Loans and leases originated $2,175,055  $500,634  $523,688  $562,259  $525,088 
Guaranteed loans sold  154,980   162,297   105,002   100,498   71,934 
Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans  66.76   63.71   106.16   80.51   80.12 
Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2)  65.94   83.48   94.86   94.98   93.74 
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced:                    
Guaranteed  2,840,429   2,761,015   2,746,480   2,802,073   2,870,108 
Unguaranteed  231,602   223,587   224,127   211,095   183,991 
Total  3,072,031   2,984,602   2,970,607   3,013,168   3,054,099 
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (4)  1.16%  1.81%  1.57%  1.51%  1.52%
Net charge-offs (4) $1,781  $2,799  $536  $840  $121 
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (3) (4)  0.21%  0.58%  0.13%  0.23%  0.04%
Nonperforming loans and leases (4) $40,275  $34,088  $21,937  $22,300  $18,835 
Foreclosed assets  5,660   6,744   5,612   5,702   6,044 
Nonperforming loans and leases (unguaranteed exposure) (4)  13,122   9,623   7,224   7,842   6,533 
Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure)  1,199   1,478   1,120   1,142   1,228 
Nonperforming loans and leases not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures (4) $14,321  $11,101  $8,344  $8,984  $7,761 
Nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets (4)  0.20%  0.25%  0.21%  0.24%  0.23%
Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option $46,221  $60,558  $49,739  $54,024  $42,011 
Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option (unguaranteed exposure)  6,352   8,193   6,700   8,214   7,726 
Capital Ratios                    
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)  12.85%  13.81%  14.90%  15.28%  16.08%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)  14.00   14.83   15.74   16.03   16.78 
Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets)  12.85   13.81   14.90   15.28   16.08 
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)  7.96   9.94   10.65   11.12   11.77 

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts.

(3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(4) Excludes loans measured at fair value.


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2020  Three months ended March 31, 2020 
  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Rate  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Rate 
Interest earning assets:                        
Federal funds sold and interest earning balances in other banks $711,916  $1,009   0.57% $229,886  $750   1.31%
Investment securities  556,014   3,786   2.73   536,206   3,762   2.81 
Loans held for sale  921,956   13,115   5.71   1,016,572   15,865   6.26 
Loans and leases held for investment (1)  4,208,109   48,907   4.66   2,750,351   43,096   6.28 
Total interest earning assets  6,397,995   66,817   4.19   4,533,015   63,473   5.62 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases  (35,875)          (27,003)        
Non-interest earning assets  603,610           507,328         
Total assets $6,965,730          $5,013,340         
Interest bearing liabilities:                        
Interest bearing checking $462,977  $646   0.56% $  $   %
Savings  1,398,378   4,814   1.38   1,123,882   4,844   1.73 
Money market accounts  82,908   89   0.43   77,622   100   0.52 
Certificates of deposit  3,689,041   19,572   2.13   3,162,660   18,311   2.32 
Total interest bearing deposits  5,633,304   25,121   1.79   4,364,164   23,255   2.14 
Borrowings  676,849   798   0.47   7,156   57   3.19 
Total interest bearing liabilities  6,310,153   25,919   1.65   4,371,320   23,312   2.14 
Non-interest bearing deposits  41,218           48,925         
Non-interest bearing liabilities  50,554           53,494         
Shareholders' equity  563,805           539,601         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,965,730          $5,013,340         
Net interest income and interest rate spread     $40,898   2.54%     $40,161   3.48%
Net interest margin          2.56           3.55 
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          101.39%          103.70%

(1)   Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of and for the three months ended 
  2Q 2020  1Q 2020  4Q 2019  3Q 2019  2Q 2019 
Total shareholders’ equity $548,435  $533,772  $532,386  $528,219  $518,986 
Less:                    
Goodwill  1,797             
Other intangible assets  2,294             
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $544,344  $533,772  $532,386  $528,219  $518,986 
Shares outstanding (c)  40,525,632   40,380,201   40,316,974   40,272,908   40,220,916 
Total assets $8,209,154  $5,273,569  $4,812,828  $4,601,529  $4,271,473 
Less:                    
Goodwill  1,797             
Other intangible assets  2,294             
Tangible assets (b) $8,205,063  $5,273,569  $4,812,828  $4,601,529  $4,271,473 
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)  6.63%  10.12%  11.06%  11.48%  12.15%
Tangible book value per share (a/c) $13.43  $13.22  $13.20  $13.12  $12.90 
Efficiency ratio:                    
Noninterest expense (d) $48,100  $49,491  $44,410  $42,737  $39,576 
Net interest income  40,898   40,161   38,011   37,531   33,935 
Noninterest income  22,411   5,742   20,125   15,428   14,650 
Less: gain on sale of securities  734   (79)  528   87    
Adjusted operating revenue (e) $62,575  $45,982  $57,608  $52,872  $48,585 
Efficiency ratio (d/e)  76.87%  107.63%  77.09%  80.83%  81.46%
                     


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  2Q 2020  1Q 2020  2Q 2019  2Q 2020  2Q 2019 
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) for non-routine income and expenses:                    
Net income (loss) $3,777  $(7,602) $4,935  $(3,825) $7,307 
Gain on sale of aircraft              (357)
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment        602      602 
Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items *        (144)     (58)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $3,777  $(7,602) $5,393  $(3,825) $7,494 
* Estimated at 24.0%                    
Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share:                    
Basic $0.09  $(0.19) $0.13  $(0.10) $0.19 
Diluted $0.09  $(0.19) $0.13  $(0.10) $0.18 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                    
Basic  40,506,671   40,334,179   40,196,662   40,420,425   40,178,491 
Diluted  41,122,025   41,074,049   40,998,541   41,098,037   40,960,283 
Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to adjusted for non-routine income and expenses:                    
Noninterest income, as reported $22,411  $5,742  $14,650  $28,153  $27,966 
Gain on sale of aircraft              (357)
Noninterest income, as adjusted $22,411  $5,742  $14,650  $28,153  $27,609 
Noninterest expense, as reported $48,100  $49,491  $39,576  $97,591  $77,777 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment        (602)     (602)
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $48,100  $49,491  $38,974  $97,591  $77,175 
Income (loss) before taxes, as reported $5,251  $(15,380) $5,597  $(10,129) $8,286 
Gain on sale of aircraft              (357)
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment        602      602 
Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $5,251  $(15,380) $6,199  $(10,129) $8,531 
Income tax expense (benefit), as reported $1,474  $(7,778) $662  $(6,304) $979 
Income tax effects and adjustments for non-recurring income and expenses        144      58 
Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $1,474  $(7,778) $806  $(6,304) $1,037 
                     

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures previously shown. The adjustments to reconcile from the applicable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
