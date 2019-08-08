Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Live Ventures Inc    LIVE

LIVE VENTURES INC

(LIVE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Live Ventures to Announce Q3 2019 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE), a diversified holding company, will host a conference call for the investment community on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions related to the company’s 2019 third fiscal quarter business results. The format of the call will include a brief introduction followed by a question and answer session. The dial-in numbers are:

  • (877) 876-9173 (U.S.)
     
  • +1 (785) 424-1667 (International/caller-paid)
     
  • Conference Call Name: LIVE VENTURES

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance, but no sooner than 30 minutes, to ensure you are connected to the call.

The company intends to file its Quarterly Report for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 on August 14, 2019. The Form 10-Q will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.liveventures.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s actual results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements, and include statements relating to the filing of Live Ventures’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019. Live Ventures may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 (available at http://www.sec.gov). Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated, originally incorporated in 1968, is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on acquiring, and subsequently operating, profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its subsidiary Marquis Industries, the company manufactures and sells residential and commercial carpets primarily in North America. Marquis Industries also designs, sources and sells hard-surface flooring. Through its subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep. Through its subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a chain of company-owned retail stores operating under the name ApplianceSmart®.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated
Tim Matula, Investor Relations
(425) 836-9035
tmatula@liveventures.com
http://liveventures.com
Source: Live Ventures Incorporated

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVE VENTURES INC
01:15pLive Ventures to Announce Q3 2019 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August..
GL
07/26LIVE VENTURES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
06/06LIVE VENTURES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06Live Ventures Announces Establishment of 10b5 Trading Plan with Merrill Lynch..
GL
05/14LIVE VENTURES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
05/14LIVE VENTURES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14Live Ventures Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
GL
05/03Live Ventures to Announce Q2 2019 Earnings and Conduct Conference Call on May..
GL
03/19LIVE VENTURES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
02/13LIVE VENTURES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 11,4 M
Chart LIVE VENTURES INC
Duration : Period :
Live Ventures Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE VENTURES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Isaac President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Virland A. Johnson CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Richard D. Butler Independent Director
Tony Isaac Director, Head-Financial Planning & Strategy
Dennis Gao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVE VENTURES INC-9.57%11
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD7.56%409 793
NETFLIX13.69%133 229
NASPERS LIMITED20.36%96 538
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA33.73%27 281
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR7.87%23 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group