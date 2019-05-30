Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Livent Corporation

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 22, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Livent Corporation (“Livent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LTHM) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

In October 2018, Livent completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 23 million shares of its common stock at $17.00 per share.

On February 11, 2019, Livent released its fourth quarter 2018 financial results that missed top line sales targets, citing difficulties negotiating contracts with existing customers. On this news, Livent’s share price fell $0.57, over 4%, to close at $12.55, on February 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 8, 2019, the Company announced disappointing financial results for first quarter 2019, citing further customer issues. On this news, Livent’s share price fell $1.70, nearly 16%, to close at $9.03 on May 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company’s existing contracts; (4) that the Company’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Livent during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 22, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

