LIVENT CORP

(LTHM)
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Livent Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/24/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Livent Corporation (“Livent” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LTHM) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public Offering in October 2018 (the “IPO”) are encouraged to contact the firm before July 22, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Livent’s supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. was terminated. As a result, the Company was forced to fulfill customer contracts using different vendors with unfavorable terms, reducing revenues and lowering margins. Livent had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a significantly lower price than its existing contacts. When the customer increased its orders, the Company’s margins were further squeezed. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Livent, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
