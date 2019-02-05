Log in
Livent Corporation : Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

02/05/2019 | 04:31pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) today announced that its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. E.T. at FMC Tower at Cira Centre South, 2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104.

About Livent
For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 700 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit www.Livent.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-corporation-announces-date-of-2019-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-300790161.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
