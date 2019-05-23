Rosen Law Firm Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Livent Corporation – LTHM

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) pursuant and/or traceable to Livent’s
false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus
(collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with
Livent’s initial public offering completed in October 2018 (the “IPO”).
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Livent investors under the
federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or
contained misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a
supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2)
Livent would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using
alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) Livent
had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer
at a much lower price than any of Livent’s existing contracts; (4)
Livent’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders;
and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements
about Livent’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen
Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.
