Livent : Announces Change of Venue for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that the venue of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has changed. The event will now be held as a virtual meeting at the following webcast address: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LTHM2020

The meeting will still be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. E.T., as originally announced. Only the venue has changed.

About Livent

For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

