LIVENT CORPORATION

(LTHM)
Livent Corporation : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

0
10/14/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will host a webcast conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: (877) 201-0168
International: (647) 788-4901
Conference ID # 3494614

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:15 a.m. ET on November 6, 2019 until December 30, 2019.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada: (800) 585-8367
International: (416) 621-4642
Conference ID # 3494614

About Livent
For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-corporation-announces-dates-for-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-300938127.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
