MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Livent Corporation    LTHM

LIVENT CORPORATION

(LTHM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/05 05:07:01 pm
6.905 USD   -10.90%
07:12pLIVENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:03pLivent in MOU to Supply Lithium Hydroxide to LG
DJ
05:29pLIVENT CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Livent in MOU to Supply Lithium Hydroxide to LG

11/05/2019 | 07:03pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Livent Corp. (LTHM) said it reached a memorandum of understanding to supply lithium hydroxide to LG, starting in 2020.

Under the multiyear agreement, Livent would commit to "supply significant volumes of various specifications of lithium hydroxide to LG for multiple battery applications."

Livent also said its third-quarter revenue fell to $97 million from $112 million, as earnings per share fell to 12 cents from 24 cents.

Livent expects fourth-quarter revenue of $90 million to $100 million. The company said it plans to carry up to 4,000 metric tons of hydroxide inventory into 2020 to meet higher customer commitments.

The company expects hydroxide sales volumes of up to 26,000 metric tons next year.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
LIVENT CORPORATION -2.19% 7.58 Delayed Quote.-43.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 452 M
EBIT 2019 108 M
Net income 2019 84,3 M
Debt 2019 140 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,76x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 1 107 M
Chart LIVENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Livent Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,64  $
Last Close Price 7,58  $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul W. Graves President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre R. Brondeau Chairman
Barbara Ann Fochtman Head-Manufacturing & Operations
Gilberto Antoniazzi Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert C. Pallash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVENT CORPORATION-43.84%1 131
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%69 036
AIR LIQUIDE20.80%62 533
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.31%32 247
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP63.52%20 762
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 844
