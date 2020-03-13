Log in
LIVEPERSON, INC.

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against LivePerson, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

03/13/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LivePerson, Inc. (“LivePerson” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LPSN) for violations of securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 352 M
EBIT 2020 -22,1 M
Net income 2020 -104 M
Debt 2020 54,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -14,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,82x
EV / Sales2021 3,13x
Capitalization 1 291 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 45,00  $
Last Close Price 20,10  $
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert P. LoCascio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Collins Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Spinelli Chief Technology Officer
Joe Bradley Chief Scientist
William G. Wesemann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVEPERSON, INC.-45.69%1 291
ACCENTURE-27.56%96 856
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-23.30%91 337
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-18.13%89 041
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.19%56 249
VMWARE, INC.-35.54%40 873
