LivePerson : Automotive Announces Service Repair Payment Integration With DigniFi

ATLANTA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson Automotive, a division of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), and DigniFi announced today that consumers will now be able to secure a DigniFi loan to pay for automotive repairs within the LivePerson Automotive Service Texting Solution.

This seamless integration will give automotive dealerships that use both the LivePerson Automotive Service Texting Solution and DigniFi the ability to let service customers easily communicate with their Service Advisors and pay for those repair orders they once thought they couldn't afford.

"We're excited to bring two great companies together to serve our dealer customers, OEM partners, and consumers by providing an integration solution to offer auto repair financing within the industry's leading service texting product," says Andrea Gillespie, vice president, Strategic Accounts, DigniFi.

The integration between DigniFi and LivePerson Automotive will allow a seamless and enhanced customer experience. DigniFi's financing payment solution will enable consumers to pay for an auto repair without having to see a cashier. The partnership between LivePerson and DigniFi provides full circle product offering to the dealer while respecting the consumer's busy lifestyle in mind.

"DigniFi is a huge part of our presentation process when discussing repairs with our customers. With the LivePerson Automotive integration, it is even easier to get more touches with our customers. The automatic feature that LivePerson Automotive and DigniFi provide is a seamless way to keep our customers informed about their repairs and the financing options that DigniFi offers," Joey Bonilla, service director of Passport Auto Group, a current user of the LivePerson Automotive and DigniFi solution said.

"One of the most important aspects of the LivePerson Automotive Service Texting Solution is to make it easy for the car owner to pay the dealer. Through DigniFi car repair loans, customers can better afford the repairs they need and LivePerson Automotive ensures that these payments are handled flawlessly," Thomas Jung, vice president of Product, LivePerson Automotive said.

ABOUT LIVEPERSON AUTOMOTIVE

LivePerson Automotive (formerly known as Contact At Once! and AdvantageTec), a LivePerson Company, works with over 17,000 businesses powering them to build relationships with their customers throughout the full life cycle of the car from sales to service by offering the first product in the market to power the conversational dealership (and automaker) from browsing to buying, through servicing to trade-in. For more information about LivePerson Automotive, please visit www.livepersonautomotive.com.

ABOUT LIVEPERSON, INC.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

ABOUT DIGNIFI

DigniFi (formerly Confident Financial Solutions) is a financial technology company providing automotive repair financing solutions to consumers. DigniFi enables customer loans for car repairs through an online tool that, in four simple steps, provides instant decisions for people who need them. DigniFi has facilitated over $65 million in loans through its platform to help people get back on the road. DigniFi also offers ancillary products like roadside assistance and vehicle service protection plans. For more information, please visit www.dignifi.com .

