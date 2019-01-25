Log in
LivePerson : Contact At Once! and AdvantageTec Become LivePerson Automotive And Launch End-to-End Conversational Commerce Platform for Automobile Sales and Service

01/25/2019 | 09:31am EST

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) announced today that its automotive division, including Contact At Once! and AdvantageTec, will use its new moniker LivePerson Automotive at the National Automobile Dealer's Association (NADA) conference in San Francisco this week. Contact At Once! and AdvantageTec, two leading industry messaging solutions, have combined forces with their parent company LivePerson to deliver an end-to-end customer lifecycle conversational commerce platform that connects consumers through messaging to the whole dealership—from sales to service.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

"I'm excited about the LivePerson Automotive branding because it sets the stage for where we want to take our dealer, manufacturer and advertising partners, and it reinforces yet again that we know this industry puts relationships first," says Denise Chudy, general manager of LivePerson Automotive. "We are still the same great companies our customers are used to working with, but this serves as a reminder of the added strength, scale and know-how we bring with the industry's most widely deployed automotive messaging platform, an innovative DMS-integrated service texting solution and the depth and breadth of LivePerson's technologies...all working for you."

LivePerson Automotive's conversational commerce platform can connect consumers with their dealership through all the steps involved in buying and owning a vehicle. "Our key differentiation is our ability to make the shopping process conversational from just about any advertising point or messaging channel and then carry that connection into servicing the car and building a loyal relationship," adds Chudy. "From initial research to digital retailing steps, service updates and payments, dealers and consumers are continuously connected with LivePerson Automotive."

Andy Costello, General Manager of BMW of San Rafael who is a Contact At Once! and AdvantageTec customer, points out that consumers really like the experience too. "Our customers are very happy to get updates, schedule appointments, approve repair orders, and even pay—all through a messaging conversation," says Costello. "CAO! Connect helps us create more conversations with shoppers from the moment they start looking, and AdvantageTec helps us turn those car buyers into lifelong customers." 

Learn more exciting updates for LivePerson Automotive and our consumer lifecycle conversational commerce platform at NADA 2019 in San Francisco, January 24 – 27 (Booth 6831W) or by texting us at +1 404-850-9297.

ABOUT LIVEPERSON AUTOMOTIVE
LivePerson Automotive, formerly Contact At Once! and AdvantageTec, helps create satisfying connections and build relationships between consumers and automotive companies to enable better experiences when they're shopping for or getting vehicles serviced. LivePerson Automotive is the industry's leading provider of messaging platforms with over 17,000 businesses using our solutions to enable conversational commerce, from brands to retailer sites, via online advertising, in-app messaging, social media and more. For more information, visit www.liveperson.com/solutions/automotive.

ABOUT LIVEPERSON, INC.
LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Sutton
LivePerson
PR (at) liveperson.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contact-at-once-and-advantagetec-become-liveperson-automotive-and-launch-end-to-end-conversational-commerce-platform-for-automobile-sales-and-service-300783917.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
