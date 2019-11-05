LivePerson : TTEC and LivePerson Form Strategic Partnership to Fuel AI-Powered Digital Transformation for Enterprises

DENVER and NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, and LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced a strategic partnership to redefine the customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and AI-driven automation.

The TTEC-LivePerson partnership brings together two customer experience pioneers to help brands improve NPS and CSAT while also reducing friction and accelerating customer experience and digital transformation. It enables conversational commerce, which gives consumers a way to ask questions, make purchases and get help through their favorite messaging apps. Today more than 4 billion consumers already use messaging and 470 million new users are expected to join them by 2021. The partnership will help brands:

Offer customer interactions in consumers' messaging channels of choice

Transform contact centers into digitally enabled customer experience hubs

Deliver high-impact, personalized customer experiences at scale with messaging and AI

LivePerson's conversational commerce platform LiveEngage® enables customer experience hubs to leverage AI to manage both bot and associate conversations from any messaging channel, including the billions of customers using SMS, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, WeChat, WhatsApp, and more. TTEC is operationalizing this platform with its conversational messaging center of excellence, consisting of conversational designers, AI/bot developers, conversation analysts and tuners, data scientists, solution architects and brand ambassadors in concert with clients at all of TTEC's 100 customer experience hubs across six continents.

Brands using LiveEngage have seen up to a 2x increase in associate efficiency, 20%+ increases in CSAT, as much as a 4x increase in sales conversion, and material reductions in associate attrition rates.

"All of our clients are seeking an accelerated path to CX/Digital transformation with less friction for their customers at a lower overall cost. It's our mission to continue to evolve our CX platforms to provide world-class solutions at scale," said Ken Tuchman, Chairman, CEO and Founder of TTEC. "We've grown our digitally delivered customer interactions by 700% since 2014. Our partnership with LivePerson further accelerates TTEC's position as a digital disruptor as we bring to market client solutions to respond to the rapidly rising consumer and market demand for seamless, personalized engagement."

"Based on our history of bringing leading global brands in retail, banking, insurance, telecommunications, travel, and other verticals live with conversational commerce, we know this partnership with TTEC will give clients the keys to unlocking their own digital transformations: messaging, bots and automation," said Robert LoCascio, CEO and Founder of LivePerson. "As a leader in customer experience innovation, we're excited to work with the pioneers at TTEC to continue disrupting the market by combining our AI-powered conversational platform with their decades of customer experience expertise."

For more information, visit www.ttec.com/liveperson .

Media Contacts:

TTEC

Nick Cerise

+1.303.397.8331

LivePerson

Mike Tague

+1.415.408.5607

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,000 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, http://www.ttec.com/liveperson

About LivePerson, Inc.:

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TTEC Holding, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Specifically, we would like for you to focus on risks related to our strategy execution, our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share, cybersecurity risk and risks inherent to our equity structure. Actual results may differ from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause TTEC's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in TTEC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. TTEC Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

SAFE HARBOR PROVISION

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter and year progress, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: potential fluctuations in our quarterly revenue and operating results; competition in the markets for mobile and online business messaging and digital engagement technology ; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients; privacy concerns relating to the Internet that could result in new legislation or negative public perception; risks related to new regulatory or other legal requirements that could materially impact our business; failures or security breaches in our services, those of our third party providers, or in the websites of our customers; potential adverse impact due to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; our ability to retain key personnel, attract new personnel and to manage staff attrition; supporting our existing and growing customer base could strain our personnel resources and infrastructure; risks relating to governmental export controls and economic sanctions; our ability to effectively operate on mobile devices; risks related to industry-specific regulation and unfavorable industry-specific laws, regulations or interpretive positions; the adverse effect that the global economic downturn may have on our business and results of operations; risks related to the ability to successfully integrate past or potential future acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements, tax liabilities, currency exchange rate fluctuations and other risks as we expand internationally and/or as we expand into direct-to-consumer services; risks related to the regulation or possible misappropriation of personal information belonging to our customers' Internet users; potential failure to meeting service level commitments to certain customers; technology systems beyond our control and technology-related defects that could disrupt the LivePerson services; risks related to protecting our intellectual property rights or potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of third parties; legal liability and/or negative publicity for the services provided to consumers via our technology platforms; technological or other defects could disrupt or negatively impact our services; errors, failures or "bugs" in our products may be difficult to correct; increased allowances for doubtful accounts as a result of an increasing amount of receivables due from customers with greater credit risk; payment-related risks; delays in our implementation cycles; impairments to goodwill that result in significant charges to earnings; risk associated with the limitations on the effectiveness of our controls; our history of losses; risks associated with the recent volatility in the capital markets; our ability to secure additional financing to execute our business strategy; our ability to license necessary third party software for use in our products and services, and our ability to successfully integrate third party software; our ability to maintain our reputation; risks related to our recognition of revenue from subscriptions; our lengthy sales cycles; risks related to our operations in Israel, and the civil and political unrest in that region; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; risks associated with any future stock repurchase programs, including whether such programs will enhance long-term stockholder value, and whether such stock repurchases could increase the volatility of the price of our common stock and diminish our cash reserves; natural catastrophic events and interruption to our business by man-made problems; potential limitations on our ability to use net operating losses to offset future taxable income; risks relating to recently-enacted changes to the U.S. tax laws; and risks related to our common stock being traded on more than one securities exchange. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the reports and documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-and-liveperson-form-strategic-partnership-to-fuel-ai-powered-digital-transformation-for-enterprises-300952394.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.