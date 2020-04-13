Log in
LivePerson : named a Leader in Digital-First Customer Service Solutions by independent research firm

04/13/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational solutions, has been named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. April 2020 report, The Forrester New Wave™: Digital-First Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2020.

Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, evaluated 13 providers based on 10 criteria. LivePerson achieved a "differentiated" rating in the Customer Experience, Routing and Queuing, Chatbots, Business Insights, Vision, and Market approach categories.

LivePerson was also cited as "successfully [supporting] the interplay of chatbots and agents" and as offering "sophisticated routing, capacity queue management, and business insights to optimize operations." The report notes that references "universally praised [LivePerson's] chat, messaging, and chatbots."

The New Wave is reflective of an emerging category of digital-first customer service solutions that "can help understand customer behavior and intent and deliver highly contextual experiences — reactively and proactively — based on friction points they detect in customer journeys."

"We are proud to be named a Leader in this new, independent Forrester New Wave report and believe that it is an incredible recognition of our standing in the industry," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "I'd like to congratulate the entire LivePerson team for delivering the market-leading solutions that make it possible for any brand to execute a conversational strategy."

The Forrester New Wave™: Digital-First Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2020 report is available for download here, compliments of LivePerson.

LivePerson's Conversational Cloud allows brands to engage consumers on the world's most popular messaging channels, using prebuilt templates and tools to build automated, personalized conversational journeys. To learn more about LivePerson's conversational solutions, visit liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Contact: Mike Tague, mtague@liveperson.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-named-a-leader-in-digital-first-customer-service-solutions-by-independent-research-firm-301039466.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
