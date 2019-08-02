LivePerson : to Participate at Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner and VP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler will participate at the following events:

Wednesday, August 7 - 11:45 a.m. ET

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Four Seasons Hotel, Boston MA

Tuesday, August 13 - 9:20 a.m. MT

KeyBanc Capital Markets Tech Forum in Vail, CO

Hotel Talisa, Vail, CO

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Kempler

mkempler@liveperson.com

212-609-4214

