Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LivePerson, Inc.    LPSN

LIVEPERSON, INC.

(LPSN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/02 10:08:33 am
34.035 USD   +0.78%
09:55aLIVEPERSON : to Participate at Investor Conferences
PR
07/31LIVEPERSON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31LIVEPERSON : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LivePerson : to Participate at Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 09:55am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner and VP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler will participate at the following events:

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

Wednesday, August 7 - 11:45 a.m. ET
Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Four Seasons Hotel, Boston MA

Tuesday, August 13 - 9:20 a.m. MT
KeyBanc Capital Markets Tech Forum in Vail, CO
Hotel Talisa, Vail, CO

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Matthew Kempler
mkempler@liveperson.com 
212-609-4214

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-to-participate-at-investor-conferences-300895687.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVEPERSON, INC.
09:55aLIVEPERSON : to Participate at Investor Conferences
PR
07/31LIVEPERSON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31LIVEPERSON INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/31LIVEPERSON : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
07/24LIVEPERSON : Tricolor Auto Group Launches Conversational Commerce for Hispanic A..
PR
07/17LIVEPERSON : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019
PR
07/01LIVEPERSON : Integration Makes SAP Upscale Commerce Solution Conversational
PR
06/26LIVEPERSON : Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award
PR
06/11LIVEPERSON INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/30LIVEPERSON : Automotive Announces Service Repair Payment Integration With DigniF..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group