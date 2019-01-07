Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LivePerson, Inc.    LPSN

LIVEPERSON, INC. (LPSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 09:57:03 am
19.335 USD   +1.02%
2014LIVEPERSON, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2013LIVEPERSON, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2013LIVEPERSON, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LivePerson : to Participate at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 15, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 09:34am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, today announces that CFO, Chris Greiner, and VP, IR, Matthew Kempler will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. The presentation will begin at 2:10 PM Eastern Time.    

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.)

Presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com.  

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Matthew Kempler
mkempler@liveperson.com 
212-609-4214

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-to-participate-at-the-21st-annual-needham-growth-conference-on-january-15-2019-300773786.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVEPERSON, INC.
09:34aLIVEPERSON : to Participate at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Janu..
PR
2018LIVEPERSON : Former White House Official and Associate Deputy Attorney General M..
PR
2018LIVEPERSON : launches Maven™, a breakthrough conversational AI that replac..
PR
2018LIVEPERSON : Consumers messaged with brands 97 percent more during Cyber Weekend..
PU
2018LIVEPERSON : integrates with Datto's Autotask PSA to bring conversational commer..
PR
2018LIVEPERSON : Auto shoppers use messaging for specific intents related to car pur..
PR
2018LIVEPERSON : FeedingNYC will deliver more than 6,000 Thanksgiving meals to famil..
PR
2018LIVEPERSON : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
2018LIVEPERSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2018LIVEPERSON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.