NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, today announces that CFO, Chris Greiner, and VP, IR, Matthew Kempler will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. The presentation will begin at 2:10 PM Eastern Time.

Presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Kempler

mkempler@liveperson.com

212-609-4214

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-to-participate-at-the-21st-annual-needham-growth-conference-on-january-15-2019-300773786.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.