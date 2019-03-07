LivePerson : to Participate at the Piper Jaffray East Coast Tech Symposium and 31st Annual ROTH Conference

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner, and VP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler will participate at the following events:

Wednesday, March 13

East Coast Piper Jaffray Tech Symposium - Piper Jaffray & Co. New York Office, 345 Park Avenue

Tuesday, March 19 - 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time

31st Annual ROTH Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, One Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point, CA

A panel discussion on "Enterprise Messaging Trends & Strategies"

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

