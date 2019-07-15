Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liveramp Holdings Inc    RAMP

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC

(RAMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LiveRamp : to Discuss First Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 04:51pm EDT

LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading identity platform for powering exceptional experiences, today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings release is expected to be issued on Monday, August 5, after the financial markets close. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.

The number for the conference call is (833) 287-0802. The confirmation code is 8987363.

This call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit the company’s Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp provides the identity platform leveraged by enterprise marketers and their partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. LiveRamp IdentityLink connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with the brands and products they love. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC
04:51pLIVERAMP : to Discuss First Quarter Results
BU
07/03LIVERAMP : Completes Acquisition of Data Plus Math
BU
06/25LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
06/24LIVERAMP : Data Plus Math Equals Big Buy For LiveRamp
AQ
06/24LIVERAMP : to Acquire Data Plus Math to Enable Next-Generation TV Currency
BU
06/06LIVERAMP : Vertify Launches Marketo to LiveRamp Integration in Q2 2019
AQ
05/30LIVERAMP : Launches Authenticated Traffic Solution to Democratize People-based I..
BU
05/29LIVERAMP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/28ACXIOM : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/28LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 371 M
EBIT 2020 -65,0 M
Net income 2020 -145 M
Finance 2020 1 029 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -45,3x
EV / Sales2020 6,27x
EV / Sales2021 4,77x
Capitalization 3 356 M
Chart LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Liveramp Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 63,3  $
Last Close Price 48,6  $
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC25.81%3 339
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.57%125 229
ACCENTURE39.15%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.33%115 303
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.85%71 904
VMWARE, INC.23.75%68 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About