LiveWire Ergogenics Enters Equestrian Research Project with Top Equine Experts

Anaheim, CA, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC: LVVV) announced today that it has assembled a high-caliber and world-renown research team to commence with a research project for the effectiveness of treatments derived from CBD for several under-investigated conditions in the equestrian sector. The research will be conducted especially for high-performance horses in the hunter/jumper and dressage sectors.



LiveWire Ergogenics has established a high-caliber research team with some of the leading experts in the US performance equestrian field. The team is comprised of a leading US veterinarian, an Internationally recognized Equestrian and Olympian rider and coach and a team of accomplished and well-respected US riders and coaches. The team is currently training on an International level at Ad Astra Stables, one of the leading equestrian facilities in California. LiveWire's research team also plans to engage with leading industry experts and enter strategic alliances with medical research departments of California universities to expand research in this newly emerging industry sector.

﻿The Company has established a dedicated and permitted CBD/cannabis research section on the newly acquired Estrella Ranch and Nursery property in Paso Robles, California to collaborate with and coordinate the company's research teams in its different locations.



Watch The “Estrella Ranch Video” here: https://youtu.be/ieJFwSwoPwQ

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics states, "We are very pleased that we have been able to establish the equine research team as one of our first research projects with such an esteemed group of equestrian experts. Our recent acquisition of the Estrella Ranch property in Paso Robles will enable us to support the explorations of the group better than ever before. We are looking forward to begin the work soon and will make every effort to accelerate the advancement of the medical knowledge in the field, support the continuing effort for further legalization and to eventually provide credible and high-quality applications that will benefit the entire equestrian field."

The Equestrian Sector

In the embryonic CBD equestrian market, it is critically important for a product’s long-term success to establish the credibility of the research team and the subsequent product development approach. The research must demonstrate that high-quality and pure extracts of CBD can be efficiently produced, tested and delivered and the safety of its application is guaranteed. This is the focus of LiveWire Ergogenics' equine research and development team. The company believes that there is significant opportunity to capitalize on the existing need in the legal over-the-counter market for such products. Based on current studies, CBD seems well suited for application in the equine market to ease joint pain and inflammation, support cardiovascular health, reduce muscle glycogen depletion and fatigue, improve the condition of skin, coat, hooves, and tail, and act as an anti-anxiety aid for horses, especially high-performance horses in eventing and dressage

The Research Team

Dr. Rodrigo Vazquez - Equine Surgical Services, Inc. (ESS). Dr. Rodrigo Vazquez founded Equine Surgical Services in 2000. ESS is a sports medicine and surgical reference practice that operates out of the Helen Woodward Equine Hospital (HWAC) in Rancho Santa Fe, California. HWAC is a complete surgical and medical center and is equipped to perform the most advanced equine diagnostic medical and surgical procedures. The hospital is equipped with one of the only two swimming pool recovery systems for horses at the West Coast.

Dr. Vazquez has been a practicing veterinary medicine since 1987. After his internship at Escondido Veterinarian hospital he was awarded a scholarship to attend the Master’s Program of Preventive Veterinary Medicine at the University of California at Davis. After completing his Master’s degree, he completed the equine internal medicine residency at UC Davis. He then organized and directed the construction of the equine hospital, including a surgical suite and intensive care unit for the University of Baja California in Mexico. After completing a surgical residency at UC Davis, he received his board certification from the American College of Veterinary Surgeons.

Dr. Vazquez has been at the forefront of stem cell/platelet rich plasma (PRP) surgery for horses, performing these procedures with a group of human perfusionists (Perfusion Concept, Inc.), led by Angela NAVA BA, CCP. Dr. Vazquez has been using bone marrow derived stem cells for the treatment of soft tissue injuries in high-performance horses. This technology has allowed world class athletes such as “Ravel”, after what would have been a typically career ending injury, to return to competing and successfully place in the Beijing Olympics and win the World Cup in the United States. Dr. Vazquez has participated in the last three Olympic Games, the last three World Equestrian Games and numerous World Cups.

Guenther Seidel - American Equestrian and Olympian. Mr. Seidel is an American Equestrian born in Germany. Competing for the US, he won medals in team dressage at three different Summer Olympics and competed and placed in two World Championships, as well as in seven World Cup Finals. The United States Equestrian Team (USET) also awarded him the Whitney Stone Cup as the individual who achieved a distinguished record in International competition, while also serving as an ambassador for the USET and equestrian sports. Mr. Seidel is well recognized globally and very active in the dressage community, training and giving clinics across the US. He also serves on the USEF Dressage Eligible Athlete Committee.

Rebecca Rigdon-Blake. Ms. Ridgon-Blake is a resident trainer at Ad Astra Stables in Encinitas, California. Rebecca has earned her USDF Bronze, Silver, and Gold Medals on a horse that she trained and has had multiple National and Regional wins. Rebecca has bred, raised, and successfully trained three Holsteiner horses to Grand Prix; as well as several others from three to four years old to Grand Prix . She was in the top 10 breeders of Dressage horses within the United States Dressage Federation for five years, was an auction rider for the Holsteiner Verband living and training in Germany and is a former USEF judge. Rebecca has had continued success at FEI Young Horse Championships and is on the USEF High Performance Rider list.

David Blake – Ridgeon-Blake Stables. Mr. Blake is a resident trainer at Ad Astra Stables in Encinitas, California. He has earned his USDF Bronze, Silver, and Gold Medals on a horse that he trained to Grand Prix and has had multiple invitations to FEI Young Horse Championships that resulted in two wins, one of which took him to the World Young Horse Championships. David has had multiple National and Regional wins and also received a Grant to compete in Europe on his Grand Prix horse at Hickstead, Muenster and Lingen in Germany. He has trained several horses from young horses to Grand Prix and is on the USEF High Performance Rider list.

The Research Group will provide the first Whitepaper on the potential use of CBD in the equine sector within the next few weeks.

About LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the human and veterinarian health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing and licensing specialized “closed loop” turnkey cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant and permitted turnkey facilities to produce cannabis-based products and services in California and the state-wide distribution of these products. This includes verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands via its “7X Pure” Cannabis Verification System, and the development, licensing and distribution of legal, high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services. LiveWire Ergogenics does not sell or distribute products that are in violation of the Unites States Controlled Substance Act.

