LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. Engages Team of Industry Veterans and Strengthens Statewide Cannabis Distribution Operation

Anaheim, CA, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC: LVVV) announced today that it has contracted with industry veterans Curtis Hall and Jerry Robertson to join GHC Distro, the firm’s Coachella, California-based cannabis distribution division. LiveWire Ergogenics is a company focused on the acquisition, licensing and managing of special purpose real estate properties as legal and fully self-contained turnkey production and distribution facilities for cannabis-based products and services in California.



Both Mr. Hall and Mr. Robertson have a longstanding track record, are well-respected within the cannabis industry and specialize in getting legally compliant cannabis distribution facilities fully operational quickly and manage and expand the operation efficiently, while providing job opportunities for veterans in the industry whenever they can. The team was recently involved with California distribution operations RVR Distribution and OG Distro.

At LiveWire Ergogenics Curtis and Jerry will be responsible for all aspects of GHC Distro’s operations, from setting up the operational infrastructure, establishing and maintaining industry operating procedures and internal controls to facilitating employee training. They will be managing logistics including track-and-trace and ensure full compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

“GHC Ventures recently has been granted a California Statewide cannabis distribution license,” says Bill Hodson, CEO and Chairman of LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. “The contract with Curtis and Jerry will expedite the expansion of our distribution operation to take full advantage of the opportunity this crucial license represents for us in the business to business, as well as in the business to consumer sector of this new, heavily regulated and fast-growing industry. The operation of our statewide distribution network will provide us with the next step in the development of our company to become a fully vertically integrated cannabis operation.”

Curtis and Jerry will split managerial responsibilities for the distribution operation, taking advantage of their longstanding relationships with cannabis brands and manufacturers throughout California, negotiating pricing and product procurement. The team will also set up and maintain the back-end logistics systems, taking responsibility for all compliance issues, including track-and-trace software data input and lab test coordination, delivery schedules and inventory controls. Curtis and Jerry will also be focused on new brand acquisitions for LiveWire and establishing a team of cannabis channel experts to access hundreds of retail accounts throughout California.

“What we’ve seen,” continues Hodson, “is that we are amid a still turbulent industry with products and prices changing rapidly reacting to consumer demand and supply capacity. Accordingly, having your finger on the pulse of the market is vital. With the addition of Curtis and Jerry we are not only integrating a proven team to drastically expand our distribution services, we will also gain the valuable expertise of additional cannabis channel professionals, who will keep track of market demands, pricing strategies and will collect the intelligence that will allow us to react dynamically to changing market conditions. As a result, we are expecting to generate drastically increasing revenues within a short period of time.”

About LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing and licensing of specialized real estate locations of fully compliant and permitted turnkey facilities to produce cannabis-based products and services in California. The Company is also establishing research partnerships to explore the application of cannabinoid-based products to target specific ailments or conditions with large “sufferer” populations for human and veterinarian applications. This includes dosing verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands via the Company’s

“7X Pure” Cannabis Dosing and Verification System, and development and licensing of legal, high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services. LiveWire Ergogenics does not sell or distribute products that are in violation of the Unites States Controlled Substance Act.

For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit http://www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV. Download the Stockwatchindex Research Report at www.swiresearch.com/report-index

