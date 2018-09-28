LiveXLive Media Business Milestone Update: Company Surpasses 35 Million Festival Livestreams in Four Months; Exceeds 540,000 Paid Subscribers

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today reported record numbers across key viewing and content KPIs, including:

Achieved 35MM+ music festival livestreams May 17, 2018 to date.

to date. Produced and streamed 13 music festivals, since May 17, 2018 , including Rolling Loud, Life is Beautiful, EDC Las Vegas, Rock on The Range, Country 500, Rock in Rio Lisbon and more.

, including Rolling Loud, Life is Beautiful, EDC Las Vegas, Rock on The Range, Country 500, Rock in Rio Lisbon and more. Streamed 300+ artists across nearly every genre of music, including Wiz Khalifa , Travis Scott , T-Pain, Shawn Mendes , Katy Perry , Demi Lovato , Jessie J, The Killers, Jack White , Muse, Deadmau5 and hundreds of others.

, , T-Pain, , , , Jessie J, The Killers, , Muse, Deadmau5 and hundreds of others. Aggregated more than250 hours of live music festival content, streamed to fans globally via mobile, OTT/connected TV and desktop devices.

540,000+ paid subscribers to date, representing +20% growth since April 1, 2018 , with Slacker monthly active users over 1,000,000.

"Since our last update, we've continued to deliver the 'best seat in the house' to global music fans watching, listening and engaging with their favorite artists across our music platform," said Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "With the recent additions of the Rolling Loud and Life is Beautiful festivals, and the increase in our paid subscriber base of more than 20% since April 1, 2018, we have solidified our position as one of the industry's top producers and distributors of live music, custom content and programming globally."

For its fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, LiveXLive plans to stream more than 27 music festivals and concerts across the globe with over 350 hours of live content, as well as unique original programming.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio ( slacker.com ), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2018, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 20, 2018 and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

