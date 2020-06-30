LiveXLive Media : React Presents Announces Its First-Ever Spring Awakening Music Festival (SAMF) Virtual Experience, Presented By Corona Electric Beach Benefiting MusiCares

CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- React Presents, LLC, a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that the Midwest's largest all-electronic music festival, Spring Awakening Music Festival ("SAMF"), is going digital with a new virtual experience on July 4th and 5th, 2020 streaming on LiveXLive, in partnership with Corona Electric Beach benefiting MusiCares. React Presents also announced the festival's lineup including Claude VonStroke, Bear Grillz, Krewella and Shiba San confirmed for the two-day event.

Virtual Spring Awakening Music Festival will be featuring 22 artists performing across the country as the world practices social distancing. Additional talent slated to perform include Chicago's own Birthdayy Partyy, DJ Yula, Gene Farris, Goodsex, Manic Focus, Porn and Chicken and Win and Woo joined by Destructo, Dr. Fresch, Goldroom, Justin Jay, Kaivon, Ookay, Regard, Shiba San, Slooze b2b Krilla, SNBRN, Vicetone and Westend.

The event will air starting at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET on July 4th and end on July 5th at 11:30 p.m. CT / 12:30 a.m. ET. For full schedule and tune-in information visit http://livexlive.com/springawakening . Stock up for Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 and get Corona delivered to your door. Use code CORONA and save $5, courtesy of Drizly*.

"This is a massive opportunity for us to pilot a new business model for Spring Awakening that unifies a digital and in-real-life concert-viewing experience, and takes it from being a regional event to being truly national," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "This year's lineup and digital ticketing paired with additional perks for subscribers is just the beginning of the vision for the 10th Anniversary Spring Awakening in 2021."

In addition to an eclectic artist lineup, Virtual SAMF 2020 will feature exclusive merch, talent meet-and-greets, interviews with many of the artists, and look-backs at previous years' SAMF festivals -- all available as part of LiveXLive's music news and interview show LiveZone. React Presents will also give away tickets to the 10-year anniversary SAMF in 2021.

Virtual Spring Awakening Music Festival will be encouraging donations to MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund supporting various music charity organizations. For more information on each organization visit grammy.com/musicares.

*Drizly code disclaimer: "*21+ New Users Only. Void Where Prohibited. Drizly T&C apply".

