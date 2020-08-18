LiveXLive Media : To Livestream "Feelin' A-Live", A Star-Studded Virtual Live Table Read Of "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" In Partnership With Dane Cook And Ivan Dudynsky

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has partnered with Dane Cook and Ivan Dudynsky to live stream Feelin' A-Live, a virtual live table read of 1982 classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High, set for Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

"Fast Times was a cultural time-piece and it's exciting to be a part of its return with such wonderful partners like Dane and Ivan," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "We've already seen intriguing success for events and shows of other genres and styles outside of music -- from wellness, to cannabis to this kind of innovative event. We have continued to support social causes throughout COVID and we stand by the work CORE and REFORM Alliance are doing."

An All-Star Cast has assembled for the one-night-only fundraiser presented by Dane Cook and executive-produced by Cook and Ivan Dudynsky. The extraordinary collection of Hollywood's favorite stars who have confirmed for the must-see unrehearsed anything goes live table read includes Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Goulding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Fast Times' screenwriter Cameron Crowe and director Amy Heckerling will make a special introduction at the top of the event. Final casting is forthcoming.

Feelin' A-Live is a fundraiser for two vital organizations: the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States, and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

Executive produced by Cook and Dudynsky, Feelin' A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, is presented in association with Deviants Media Inc. and JWP, and sponsored by SnackPop.com .

In addition to livestreaming on LiveXLive's platform, apps and social channels, the event will also be available to watch on Facebook Live and TikTok via CORE's official Facebook page and TikTok handle . The livestreams will feature a 'Donate' button on screen with all proceeds benefiting CORE as well as REFORM Alliance. The official hashtag for the event is #FastTimesLive.

LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and virtual events worldwide. Its platform features a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. Already in 2020, LiveXLive has delivered over 81 million live stream views as last publicly reported. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive also owns and operates a leading podcast platform -- PodcastOne , a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com .

About CORE

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee that is dedicated to saving lives and strengthening marginalized communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis. Within hours of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Sean Penn mobilized a powerful network to take immediate action. More than 10 years later, the organization continues to lead sustainable programs focused on four pillars: emergency relief, disaster preparedness, environmental resiliency and community building. The organization has expanded beyond Haiti to support communities in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the United States. CORE has taken a leadership position in the COVID-19 response by implementing a multipronged approach inclusive of streamlined testing with timely results; comprehensive and effective contact tracing programs; and supported quarantine and isolation services that provide shelter, food and wage replacement. The organization has administered more than one million tests across dozens of test sites across the nation, with a focus on low-income groups, communities of color, first responders and essential workers. For more information, please visit www.coreresponse.org/covid19 and follow CORE on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About REFORM Alliance

The REFORM Alliance is committed to advancing criminal justice reform and eradicating laws and policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States. To achieve that objective, REFORM will pass probation bills at the state level, use media to amplify the need for comprehensive reform and build an inclusive, bipartisan alliance of leaders who share a vision for ambitiously and efficiently transforming the criminal justice system. REFORM's founding partners include award-winning recording artist Meek Mill; Philadelphia 76ers partner and Fanatics Executive Chairman Michael Rubin; entrepreneur and business mogul Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter; Kraft Group CEP and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; Brooklyn Nets co-owner and philanthropic investor Clara Wu Tsai; Third Point LLC CEO and founder Daniel S. Loeb; Galaxy Digital CEO and founder Michael E. Novogratz; Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman, and CEO Robert F. Smith; Arnold Ventures co-founder Laura Arnold. CNN host, author and activist Van Jones serves as the organization's CEO.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

