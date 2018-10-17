Log in
LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC (LIVX)
LiveXLive Media : to Present at Dawson James Small Cap Conference on October 30, 2018 and Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 15, 2018

10/17/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following conferences:

LiveXLive (PRNewsFoto/Loton, Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/LiveXLive Media, Inc.)

Dawson James Small Cap Growth Stock Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Location: Wyndham Grand Hotel, Jupiter, FL

Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Date: Thursday, November 15, 2018
Location: Sheraton Times Square, New York, NY

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlive-media-to-present-at-dawson-james-small-cap-conference-on-october-30-2018-and-craig-hallum-alpha-select-conference-on-november-15-2018-300732527.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
