Livexlive Media : Life is Beautiful, in Partnership with LiveXLive, Announces Official Festival Livestream Sept. 20 - 22, 2019

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that it will livestream the Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival as part of an exclusive three-year partnership with Life is Beautiful Films. An expansion on a 2018 agreement between LiveXLive and Life is Beautiful, the livestream will bring the festival into millions of homes around the world.

Millions of music and art enthusiasts across the globe will have the opportunity to be part of the iconic festival that has continued to transform 18 city blocks of Downtown Las Vegas into an open-air art gallery for the last seven years. The livestream will take viewers on a journey through the festival footprint with highlights on live performances, surprise guests, documentary features on art installations and murals, culinary and mixology programs, as well as comedy and ideas that will spark inspiration. 50 cameras will be used for the shoot. LiveXLive will stream performance as well as non-performance content, including artist interviews, backstage exclusives, and highlights from the festival grounds, bringing the best seats in the house to music fans who are unable to attend the three-day festival in person. LiveXLive expects viewership to reach in excess of over 3 million people worldwide.

"With over 50 cameras spread across the site, and on multiple stages, this will be a massive worldwide live broadcast unlike anything that's ever been done at a festival," said Rob Ellin, CEO and Chairman, LiveXLive. "Life is Beautiful is a unique festival, and we will provide the ultimate experience to viewers who cannot make it in person."

Unified by a collective passion for music and art, 195,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend the 2019 edition, which is celebrated for its diverse lineups as well as its tradition of featuring superstar headliners alongside emerging and legacy artists. Part of an exclusive multi-year agreement with Life is Beautiful Films, this year marks the second straight year that LiveXLive has livestreamed Life is Beautiful.

"I have long been a fan of LiveXLive's platform and am excited to finally be able to partner with them to bring this massive production to the world," said Daniel Catullo III, CEO, City Drive Entertainment. "The love and passion they share for live music is second to none and we are happy to call this our new home for Life is Beautiful."

Connecting fans, bands, and brands, LiveXLive will livestream the Life is Beautiful Festival on LiveXLive's next generation mobile app, on its website and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, and on social platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter. The festival's headliners include Chance The Rapper, Post Malone, The Black Keys, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Janelle Monae. For the full lineup, visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com .

"The Life is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival is one-of-a-kind music experience," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "As a live social music platform, LiveXLive is in a unique position to bring a lot of people together, and we're perfectly aligned with Life is Beautiful through our mutual commitment to unity, community, creativity, and shared experiences."

Limited tickets for Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival are available at www.lifeisbeautiful.com . For more information how to livestream the Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival, please visit www.livexlive.com .

About Life is Beautiful

Life is Beautiful was launched in October 2013 as a celebration of music, art and community. Over the last six years, the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival has contributed more than $350 million in economic impact and cultural capital to the Downtown Las Vegas community. The three-day festival has played a vital role in the revitalization of the urban footprint through its inspirational art platform and immersive festival experience.

Throughout the three-day festival, premier musical acts, experiential artists, comedians, thinkers and culinary talent transform the pulse of Downtown Las Vegas into a cultural experience for more than 195,000 attendees. The festival has become a symbol of connection, joy and creativity and continues to be driven by its core mission to create a holistic experience which aids in positive community transformation and individual empowerment by collectivizing and inspiring through shared experiences driven by art and culture.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-is-beautiful-in-partnership-with-livexlive-announces-official-festival-livestream-sept-20---22-2019-300922294.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.