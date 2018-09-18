This Weekend: LiveXLive to Livestream the Life is Beautiful Festival Globally, Excluding the United States

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that it would livestream the Life is Beautiful Festival globally - outside of the US only - on September 21, 22, and 23. The inaugural implementation of a multi-year content production and distribution partnership signed earlier this year, LiveXLive will livestream the festival and related original content, allowing international music fans to experience the groundbreaking festival from the best seat in the house.

A celebration of music, comedy, food, art and ideas, Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival takes place across 18 city blocks in downtown Las Vegas on September 21, 22, and 23, 2018. More than 75 artists will perform at this year's festival, including the Weeknd, Florence & the Machine, N.E.R.D, Arcade Fire, Travis Scott and DJ Snake. Known for its diversity, the Life is Beautiful lineup spans genres, from EDM to rock, hip hop to indie folk, and avant-garde to pop. For the full festival lineup, visit https://lifeisbeautiful.com/.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 21, 22 and 23, 2018, LiveXLive will stream daily performances and related original content live from Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

On https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/life-is-beautiful

On the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

For music fans in the US, an audio stream will be available on LiveXLive's Slacker Radio platform (https://www.slacker.com). The start times and livestream lineup will be announced on www.livexlive.com and LiveXLive's social media handles and apps.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive. UPDATE all three social platforms to include "Live stream Only available Outside the US

About Life is Beautiful

Life is Beautiful is rooted in positivity, unity, inspiration and empowerment. Every September, thousands of inspired "creators" from all over the world come together for the three-day festival centered in music, art, taste and ideas. Eighteen blocks in Downtown Las Vegas are transformed into an open-air art gallery and a place of discovery, cementing imagination and initiative into our DNA. That gathering, by its very nature, becomes a platform in which positivity prevails, culture and creativity thrive and transformation occurs.

Now in its sixth year, Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival (September 21–23, 2018) features marquee musicians, chefs, artists and speakers. Named "Music Festival of the Year" by Pollstar in 2017, Life is Beautiful attracted more than 175,000 attendees at last year's sold out event. Past performers include Kanye West, Muse, J. Cole, Stevie Wonder, Foo Fighters, Major Lazer, Lionel Richie, Chance the Rapper, Gorillaz, Lorde, Blink-182 and many more, along with inspiring talks from powerful thought leaders such as Bill Nye, RuPaul and Pussy Riot. Globally recognized artists including Shepard Fairey, Banksy, Fafi and D*Face, to name a few, have permanently revolutionized the streets of Downtown Las Vegas. For the latest festival news, visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com, or connect with Life is Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat (@LIBeautifulFest) and YouTube.

