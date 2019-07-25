Log in
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(LCT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/25
0.027 AUD   -15.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Living Cell Technologies : Appendix 4C June Quarter

07/25/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

Living Cell Technologies Limited

ACN: 104 028 042

ASX: LCT

OTCQX: LVCLY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appendix 4C Cash Flow report for quarter ended 30 June 2019

Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand, 26 July 2019 - Living Cell Technologies Limited today released its cash flow report for the quarter ended 30 June 2019. The Appendix 4C is attached. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $4,907,957 compared to $5,289,405 in the previous quarter.

Net operating cash flow in the quarter was $(345,725) compared to $(163,961) in the previous quarter. Receipts from grants and tax incentives were $218,045 (previous quarter $431,960).

Operating payments were $602,909 compared to $690,574 in the previous quarter. Costs were incurred for continued monitoring and analysis of data in the NTCELL in Parkinson's disease studies.

- Ends -

For further information: www.lctglobal.com

At the Company:

Media Contact:

Ken Taylor

Rachael Joel

Chief Executive

Botica Butler Raudon Partners

Mobile: +64 21 796 000

Tel: +64 9 303 3862

ktaylor@lctglobal.com

Mobile: +64 21 403 504

rachaelj@botica.co.nz

About Living Cell Technologies

Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases worldwide by discovering, developing and commercialising regenerative treatments which restore function using naturally occurring cells.

As well as NTCELL, LCT is also advancing research collaborations with the University of Auckland to identify products that are candidates for out licensing to global pharmaceutical companies. Projects that have been initiated target obesity and migraine where the lead product candidates utilise patented novel peptide synthetic chemistry technology. LCT will provide updates on these projects later this quarter.

LCT is listed on the Australian (ASX: LCT) and US (OTCQX: LVCLY) stock exchanges. The company is incorporated in Australia, with its operations based in New Zealand.

For more information visit www.lctglobal.comor follow @lctglobal on Twitter.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements, relating to LCT's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising," "probable", "plans," "anticipated," "will," "project," "believe," "forecast," "expected," "estimated," "targeting," "aiming," "set to," "potential," "seeking to," "goal," "could provide," "intends," "is being developed," "could be," "on track," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other health authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any health authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialisation of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected clinical trial results, including additional analysis of existing clinical data, and new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. LCT is providing this information and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

+Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16

Name of entity:

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

14 104 028 042

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter $A

Year to date

(12 months)

$A

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

26,491

159,539

1.2 Payments for

(a) research and development

(204,503)

(1,109,298)

  1. product manufacturing and operating costs

(c)

advertising and marketing

(7,685)

(31,696)

(d)

leased assets

(66,630)

(235,648)

(e)

staff costs

(242,006)

(1,014,609)

(f)

administration and corporate costs

(82,085)

(854,942)

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

12,648

97,755

  1. Interest and other costs of finance paid
  2. Income taxes paid

1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

218,045

955,379

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating

(345,725)

(2,033,520)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

(10,322)

(b)

businesses (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

1 September 2016

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter $A

Year to date

(12 months)

$A

(d)

intellectual property

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

businesses (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

intellectual property

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

(10,322)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

-

-

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

-

-

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

quarter/year to date

5,289,405

6,861,663

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(345,725)

(2,033,520)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

(10,322)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-

(item 3.10 above)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

1 September 2016

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter $A

Year to date

(12 months)

$A

(35,723)

90,136

4,907,957

4,907,957

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A

$A

5.1

Bank balances

1,247,421

1,096,175

5.2

Call deposits

3,660,536

4,193,230

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

4,907,957

5,289,405

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

55,000

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

1 September 2016

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 02:04:04 UTC
