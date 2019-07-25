Living Cell Technologies : Appendix 4C June Quarter

Living Cell Technologies Limited

Appendix 4C Cash Flow report for quarter ended 30 June 2019

Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand, 26 July 2019 - Living Cell Technologies Limited today released its cash flow report for the quarter ended 30 June 2019. The Appendix 4C is attached. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $4,907,957 compared to $5,289,405 in the previous quarter.

Net operating cash flow in the quarter was $(345,725) compared to $(163,961) in the previous quarter. Receipts from grants and tax incentives were $218,045 (previous quarter $431,960).

Operating payments were $602,909 compared to $690,574 in the previous quarter. Costs were incurred for continued monitoring and analysis of data in the NTCELL in Parkinson's disease studies.

About Living Cell Technologies

Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases worldwide by discovering, developing and commercialising regenerative treatments which restore function using naturally occurring cells.

As well as NTCELL, LCT is also advancing research collaborations with the University of Auckland to identify products that are candidates for out licensing to global pharmaceutical companies. Projects that have been initiated target obesity and migraine where the lead product candidates utilise patented novel peptide synthetic chemistry technology. LCT will provide updates on these projects later this quarter.

LCT is listed on the Australian (ASX: LCT) and US (OTCQX: LVCLY) stock exchanges. The company is incorporated in Australia, with its operations based in New Zealand.