Living Cell Technologies : Board changes

31 August 2018 - Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand - Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) today announced that Roy Austin has, for personal reasons, stepped down from his role as Chairman and from his position on the company's board, effective immediately.

The board has appointed Dr Bernie Tuch as interim chairman.

The board also appointed LCT CEO Dr Ken Taylor to the board as an Executive Director.

Mr Austin said that the decision to stand down had been a difficult one but that he felt that the timing was right.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of LCT for the past seven years. My time on the board has been thoroughly stimulating and rewarding both professionally and personally.

Dr Bernie Tuch

Dr Tuch is an Honorary Professor at The University of Sydney where he is supervising a bioengineering diabetes cell therapy project. He is a director of Sydney Cell Therapy Foundation Pty Limited, the not-for-profit Australian Foundation for Diabetes Research, and is a Specialist Practitioner, Endocrinology, at the Prince of Wales Private Hospital & St Vincent's Private Hospital, Sydney. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Monash University.

His experience includes capital raising to support his considerable research team and a large international scientific publication list. Dr Tuch was appointed to the board in July 2011.

Dr Ken Taylor

Dr Taylor has had a prestigious international career in both academia and business. He has held roles at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland, and Princeton University and the Squibb Institute of Medical Research in Princeton, New Jersey. He spent much of his business career at Roche in roles including Medical Director, Australia, Managing Director, New Zealand, Managing Director, UK affiliate and then transferred to Syntex in Palo Alto, California to convert the corporate pharmaceutical company to the Roche Bioscience Research Center. Prior to joining LCT, Dr Taylor was CEO of Antipodean Pharmaceuticals where he managed the Phase I and II studies of its lead compound in Parkinson's disease. He joined LCT in February 2014.

Mr Austin said that it was appropriate for Dr Taylor to join the board at this time.

"Ken has been instrumental in building relationships with the Centre for Brain Research and the University of Auckland to broaden our research pipeline. Appointing Ken to the board is a natural step to ensure the board and management are tightly integrated to best execute the company's strategy."

As Dr Taylor is an executive director, there will be a decrease in board remuneration, adding to the recent LCT cost saving initiatives. The key terms and conditions of Dr Taylor's employment contract are attached.

About Living Cell Technologies

Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases worldwide by discovering, developing and commercialising regenerative treatments which restore function using naturally occurring cells.

LCT's lead product, NTCELL®, is an alginate coated capsule containing clusters of neonatal porcine choroid plexus cells. After implantation NTCELL functions as a biological factory, producing factors to promote new central nervous system growth and repair disease-induced nerve degeneration.

LCT is currently evaluating the results from a Phase IIb clinical trial of NTCELL for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

LCT also has initiated a programme collaboration to identify and synthesize a pericyte protective agent released from NTCELL that may have potential therapeutic benefit in neurodegenerative diseases.

LCT is also doing due diligence on other product opportunities.

LCT is listed on the Australian (ASX: LCT) and US (OTCQX: LVCLY) stock exchanges. The company is incorporated in Australia, with its operations based in New Zealand.

For more information, visitwww.lctglobal.comor follow @lctglobal on Twitter.

Forward-looking statements

