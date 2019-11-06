Log in
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(LCT)
11/06 LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Chairman's address to the 2019 AGM
PU
11/06 LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Results of the 2019 AGM
PU
11/06 LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : CEO's presentation to the AGM
PU
Living Cell Technologies : CEO's presentation to the AGM

11/06/2019

CEO Presentation to AGM

Dr Ken Taylor

07 November 2019

www.lctglobal.com

ASX:LCT | OTCQX: LVCLY | www.lctglobal.com |

LCTglobal

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to LCT's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.

There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other health authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any health authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales.

In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialisation of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected clinical trial results, including additional analysis of existing clinical data, and new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

LCT is providing this information as of the date of this presentation and, subject to law, does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

ASX:LCT | OTCQX: LVCLY | www.lctglobal.com |

LCTglobal

LCT Current Status - Time and Money

  1. Annual Report 2018-2019 outlines strategy
  2. Includes audited finance report
  3. LCT going concern - No tags
  4. NZD 4million (Dec 2019) cash - Runway to Mar 2021
  5. Complete obesity and migraine projects to out-license exit
  6. NTCELL® - feasibility of 3 year clinical efficacy study

ASX:LCT | OTCQX: LVCLY | www.lctglobal.com |

LCTglobal

Complete Obesity and Migraine Projects

Both projects target an exit within 2 years

Exit - Clinical efficacy - out-license to big pharma Huge markets of big pharma interest

Globally competitive science and scientists Long patent life

Attractive in-license condition

Clinical efficacy biomarker - short duration of clinical studies

LP-003

Targets Obesity

LC-002

Targets Migraine

ASX:LCT | OTCQX: LVCLY | www.lctglobal.com |

LCTglobal

LP-003 for Obesity

ASX:LCT | OTCQX: LVCLY | www.lctglobal.com |

LCTglobal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 04:14:07 UTC
