Living Cell Technologies : Chairman's address to the 2019 AGM

Now for the chairman's address.

The science

Biotechnology companies such as LCT are inherently high-risk enterprises. After securing regulatory approval based on animal trials, LCT initiated an encouraging initial clinical trial in four people with end-stage Parkinson's disease. We then progressed to a larger trial in people with mid-stage Parkinson's disease that lasted two years. In the Phase I/IIa trial started in 2012, one of the patients showed a sustained effect at four years post-treatment.

The aim of the Phase IIb trial, commenced in 2015, was to secure provisional consent from regulatory authorities to treat paying patients in New Zealand. The trial data showed safety and clinical efficacy especially in the 80 microcapsule group. However, the magnitude and duration of this effect may not be sufficient to satisfy the New Zealand regulators that the product could be marketed at present.

We know that Parkinson's is a progressive disorder, and it may be that NTCELL when used at an early stage may slow the rate of disease progression.

We are currently exploring whether it would be possible to carry out a further clinical trial with NTCELL at this earlier stage of Parkinson's disease. New Zealand is not a possible site for such a study given the number of patients required. In addition to the agreement of patients, neurologists, neurosurgeons and regulators, it would require more than $10 million of additional funding.

So, you will understand why the Board is cautious about taking such a step, and is doing due diligence, initially with the science, then the venue, and how to raise sufficient funds.

P A G E 1 O F 4