Living Cell Technologies : Chairman's address to the 2019 AGM

Targeting migraine and obesity
To spread the risk and diversify our product portfolio, the Board has invested in two separate small molecule products for the treatment of obesity and migraine. If either of these studies were successful, the product candidates would be attractive prospects for out-licence to global pharmaceutical companies due to the large market potential for treatment of obesity and migraine.
We are working with the University of Auckland on these projects. Both are in pre-clinical phase at present and should be ready for testing in clinical trials in 2020, with the goal of completing a Phase I clinical study within one to two years.
Dr Taylor will go into more detail on these projects in his report at the end of this meeting.
Board changes
The diverse commercial, clinical, scientific, and business expertise that current board members bring to the table, allows for robust debate and informed advice for which the company is richer. The recent appointment of Professor Carolyn Sue to the Board means we now have a practising neurologist with scientific skills and a great wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field of Parkinson's disease.
Earlier this year Laurie Hunter announced that, after 13 years' service, he would not stand for re-election as a Board member at this year's AGM. He maintains this position.
We are tremendously grateful for Laurie's business acumen and commercialisation expertise and thank him for his contributions to the Board.
The Board did consider filling this position, but will hold off at present, or at least until a decision has been made on the future development of NTCELL. We anticipate that will be decided in the next few months.
A group of shareholders have nominated two candidates for Board positions and have also suggested removing both Robert Willcocks and Dr Ken Taylor from the Board. I see no wisdom in removing either director from the Board, as both have considerable independent