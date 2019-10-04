Living Cell Technologies : Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 4 October 2019 and has been approved by the board.
The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.
Date: 4 October 2019
Elizabeth McGregor
Company Secretary
1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.
Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.
Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.
"Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.
Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.
Page 1
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
period above. We have disclosed …
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
A listed entity should disclose:
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.
A listed entity should:
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and
provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
in our Corporate Governance StatementOR
at [insert location]
and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management):
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by
… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by
the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance
the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our
with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards
diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:
achieving them and either:
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the
☐at [insert location]
board, in senior executive positions and across the
whole organisation (including how the entity has defined
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):
"senior executive" for these purposes); or
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace
Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender
☐at [insert location]
Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under
that Act.
1.6
A listed entity should:
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
(a)
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
performance of the board, its committees and individual
☐at [insert location]
directors; and
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
period in accordance with that process.
☐at [insert location]
1.7
A listed entity should:
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
(a)
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
performance of its senior executives; and
☐at [insert location]
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
period in accordance with that process.
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐at [insert location]
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR
we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR
we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR
we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
Page 3
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
period above. We have disclosed …
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
2.1 The board of a listed entity should:
have a nomination committee which:
has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
is chaired by an independent director,
and disclose:
the charter of the committee;
the members of the committee; and
as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.
2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.
[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]
the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2):
the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
in our Corporate Governance StatementOR
at [insert location]
… our board skills matrix:
in our Corporate Governance StatementOR
at [insert location]
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR
we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance StatementOR
we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
Page 4
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
period above. We have disclosed …
2.3
A listed entity should disclose:
… the names of the directors considered by the board to be
(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be
independent directors:
independent directors;
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or
☒ in the Annual Report
relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board
is of the opinion that it does not compromise the
… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):
independence of the director, the nature of the interest,
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
position, association or relationship in question and an
explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and
☐at [insert location]
(c)
the length of service of each director.
… and the length of service of each director:
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☒ in the Annual Report
2.4
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
directors.
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐at [insert location]
2.5
The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
CEO of the entity.
☐at [insert location]
2.6
A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
and provide appropriate professional development opportunities
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge
needed to perform their role as directors effectively.
☐at [insert location]
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
Statement OR
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
is therefore not applicable
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
Statement OR
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
is therefore not applicable
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
Statement OR
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
is therefore not applicable
PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY
3.1 A listed entity should:
have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and
Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 04:21:07 UTC