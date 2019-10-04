Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Living Cell Technologies Limited    LCT   AU000000LCT6

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(LCT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Living Cell Technologies : Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:22am EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

Living Cell Technologies Limited

ACN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

14 104 028 042

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report:

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 4 October 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 4 October 2019

Elizabeth McGregor

Company Secretary

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

Page 1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

  1. A listed entity should disclose:
    1. the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and
    2. those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.
  3. A listed entity should:
    1. undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and
    2. provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.
  5. A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
  6. The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]
  • and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

Page 2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

period above. We have disclosed …

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

at [insert location]

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

in achieving them;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

at http://www.lctglobal.com/investor-centre/governance

  1. disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

achieving them and either:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

at [insert location]

board, in senior executive positions and across the

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

at [insert location]

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

at [insert location]

directors; and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

period in accordance with that process.

at [insert location]

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

at [insert location]

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

Page 3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

2.1 The board of a listed entity should:

  1. have a nomination committee which:
    1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
    2. is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

    1. the charter of the committee;
    2. the members of the committee; and
    3. as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
  2. if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

  • the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2):
  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

  • at [insert location]

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

  • the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]

… our board skills matrix:

  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

Page 4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

period above. We have disclosed …

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

independent directors:

independent directors;

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

in the Annual Report

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

position, association or relationship in question and an

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

at [insert location]

(c)

the length of service of each director.

… and the length of service of each director:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

in the Annual Report

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

directors.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

CEO of the entity.

at [insert location]

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

and provide appropriate professional development opportunities

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge

needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

at [insert location]

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1 A listed entity should:

  1. have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and
  2. disclose that code or a summary of it.

… our code of conduct or a summary of it:

  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

Statement

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 04:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES L
01:22aLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of AGM and proxy form
PU
12:22aLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommend..
PU
09/18LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : LCT to benefit from Semma Therapeutics Acquisition by..
PU
09/16LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : ASX Aware Query
PU
09/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice under s203D & s249N of Corporations Act
PU
09/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Insights September 2019
PU
07/25LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4C June Quarter
PU
05/06LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Board Changes
PU
04/15LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 March 2019
PU
03/07LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Presentation to Phar-East conference March
PU
More news
Chart LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Living Cell Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bernard E. Tuch Chairman
Daya Uka Chief Financial Officer
Robert Bartlett Elliot Non-Executive Director
John Laurie Hunter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-52.27%8
GILEAD SCIENCES-0.51%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.89%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.84%30 354
GENMAB29.70%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.25.93%8 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group