Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Living Cell Technologies Limited    LCT   AU000000LCT6

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(LCT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/06
0.019 AUD   --.--%
11/06LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Chairman's address to the 2019 AGM
PU
11/06LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Results of the 2019 AGM
PU
11/06LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : CEO's presentation to the AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Living Cell Technologies : Dr Andrew Kelly Joins LCT Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 07:10pm EST

Living Cell Technologies Limited

ACN: 104 028 042

ASX: LCT

OTCQX: LVCLY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Dr Andrew Kelly joins LCT board

7 November 2019 - Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand - At today's Annual General Meeting Dr Andrew Kelly was appointed to the board of Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) as a non-executivedirector, effective immediately.

Dr Kelly has an extensive background in research, commercialisation and investment. In 2005 he co- founded BioPacificVentures, the first specialist venture fund in New Zealand and Australia to focus across the life sciences. In 2014 he broadened the business model to create BioPacific Partners, partnering with some of the largest global companies to invest and engage with local innovation.

Dr Kelly spent the early part of his career in life sciences research and development in Australia and Canada and then led research institutes in Australia and New Zealand. He later led product development and then early stage investment at AgResearch. In this role he built deep engagement with the global investor community.

He has held a dozen board roles over the last 22 years all in businesses involved in life science innovation. Dr Kelly has strong networks across New Zealand and Australia and globally. He holds a PhD in Veterinary Science from the University of Melbourne, a MSc from the University of Saskatchewan and a BVSc (Hons) from the University of Melbourne.

"On behalf of the Board, I welcome Andrew," says LCT Interim Chairman Professor Bernie Tuch. "I look forward to working together with Dr Kelly and my other board colleagues to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders and patients."

Dr Kelly says, "As a long-term shareholder and believer in the LCT journey, I am honoured to be voted on to the Board. I look forward greatly to contributing new perspectives on direction and action to reach the company's long-held goals."

- Ends -

For further information: www.lctglobal.com

At the Company:

Media Contact:

Ken Taylor

Rachael Joel

Chief Executive

Botica Butler Raudon Partners

Mobile: +64 21 796 000

Tel: +64 9 303 3862

ktaylor@lctglobal.com

Mobile: +64 21 403 504

rachaelj@botica.co.nz

About Living Cell Technologies

Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases worldwide by discovering, developing and commercialising regenerative treatments which restore function using naturally occurring cells.

As well as its lead product NTCELL, LCT is also advancing research collaborations with the University of Auckland to identify products that are candidates for out licensing to global pharmaceutical companies. Projects that have been initiated target obesity and migraine where the lead product candidates utilise patented novel peptide synthetic chemistry technology.

LCT is listed on the Australian (ASX: LCT) and US (OTCQX: LVCLY) stock exchanges. The company is incorporated in Australia, with its operations based in New Zealand.

For more information visit www.lctglobal.comor follow @lctglobal on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 00:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES L
11/06LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Chairman's address to the 2019 AGM
PU
11/06LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Results of the 2019 AGM
PU
11/06LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : CEO's presentation to the AGM
PU
10/23LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4C September Quarter
PU
10/04LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of AGM and proxy form
PU
10/04LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommend..
PU
09/18LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : LCT to benefit from Semma Therapeutics Acquisition by..
PU
09/16LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : ASX Aware Query
PU
09/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice under s203D & s249N of Corporations Act
PU
09/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Insights September 2019
PU
More news
Chart LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Living Cell Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bernard E. Tuch Chairman
Daya Uka Chief Financial Officer
Robert Bartlett Elliot Non-Executive Director
John Laurie Hunter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-52.27%7
GILEAD SCIENCES4.57%82 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.97%50 394
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-13.12%35 474
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.77.18%21 914
GENMAB36.49%14 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group