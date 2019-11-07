Living Cell Technologies : Dr Andrew Kelly Joins LCT Board

Living Cell Technologies Limited

ACN: 104 028 042

ASX: LCT

OTCQX: LVCLY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Dr Andrew Kelly joins LCT board

7 November 2019 - Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand - At today's Annual General Meeting Dr Andrew Kelly was appointed to the board of Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) as a non-executivedirector, effective immediately.

Dr Kelly has an extensive background in research, commercialisation and investment. In 2005 he co- founded BioPacificVentures, the first specialist venture fund in New Zealand and Australia to focus across the life sciences. In 2014 he broadened the business model to create BioPacific Partners, partnering with some of the largest global companies to invest and engage with local innovation.

Dr Kelly spent the early part of his career in life sciences research and development in Australia and Canada and then led research institutes in Australia and New Zealand. He later led product development and then early stage investment at AgResearch. In this role he built deep engagement with the global investor community.

He has held a dozen board roles over the last 22 years all in businesses involved in life science innovation. Dr Kelly has strong networks across New Zealand and Australia and globally. He holds a PhD in Veterinary Science from the University of Melbourne, a MSc from the University of Saskatchewan and a BVSc (Hons) from the University of Melbourne.

"On behalf of the Board, I welcome Andrew," says LCT Interim Chairman Professor Bernie Tuch. "I look forward to working together with Dr Kelly and my other board colleagues to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders and patients."

Dr Kelly says, "As a long-term shareholder and believer in the LCT journey, I am honoured to be voted on to the Board. I look forward greatly to contributing new perspectives on direction and action to reach the company's long-held goals."

