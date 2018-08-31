Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Living Cell Technologies Ltd.    LCT   AU000000LCT6

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (LCT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/30
0.029 AUD   +3.57%
01:57aLIVING CELL TEC : Final director's interest notice
PU
01:37aLIVING CELL TEC : Board changes
PU
08/13LIVING CELL TEC : Insights August 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Living Cell Technologies : Final director's interest notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 01:57am CEST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 14 104 028 042

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Roy James Austin

Date of last notice

13 December 2011

Date that director ceased to be director

31 August 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Number & class of securities

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 23:56:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES L
01:57aLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Final director's interest notice
PU
01:37aLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Board changes
PU
08/13LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Insights August 2018
PU
05/15NTCELL PARKINSON'S TRIAL : safety and encouraging efficacy at one year
PU
04/11LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : LCT Strategy Update
PU
01/30LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory enters into an agreemen..
AQ
01/27LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : LCT to sell JV shares for $3 million and receive Diab..
AQ
01/25LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : LCT to sell JV shares for $3m and receive DIABECELL® ..
PU
2017LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Simulating Li..
AQ
2017LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : NTCELL® and Parkinson’s clinical trial update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Impending Phase IIb Results For NTCELL, A Disease-Mod.. 
2016Reversal Of Neurological Deterioration In Parkinson's Disease With NTCELL 
2015Type 1 Diabetes, Progress With Stem Cells And Other Cell-Based Therapies 
Chart LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Living Cell Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Roy James Austin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Cowan Head-Finance & Administration
Robert Bartlett Elliot Non-Executive Director
John Laurie Hunter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.3.70%0
GILEAD SCIENCES5.56%97 135
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.69%46 223
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.75%41 402
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.55.41%10 909
GENMAB6.61%10 464
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.