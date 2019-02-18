Living Cell Technologies : Half Year Report 31 December 2018

Living Cell Technologies Limited

CAN: 104 028 042

ASX: LCT OTCQX: LVCLY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Half yearly report ended 31 December 2018

18 February 2019 - Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand - Living Cell Technologies Limited today announced the half yearly report for the six months ended 31 December 2018. The report is attached.

The consolidated operating loss after income tax for the period 1 July to 31 December 2018 was $1.5m (2017 loss $1.8m). Callaghan Innovation Growth Grant income decreased as a result of decreased eligible research and development expenditure. Research and development decreased due to realised restructuring cost savings offset by the investment into research projects with The University of Auckland.

As at 31 December 2018 net assets were $5.8m compared to $5.8m at 31 December 2017 and $7.1m as at 30 June 2018. Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2018 of $5.4m (30 June 2018 $6.9m). This decrease is primarily due to current operating expenditure.

About Living Cell Technologies

Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases worldwide by discovering, developing and commercialising regenerative treatments which restore function using naturally occurring cells.

LCT's lead product, NTCELL®, is an alginate coated capsule containing clusters of neonatal porcine choroid plexus cells. After implantation NTCELL functions as a biological factory, producing factors to promote new central nervous system growth and repair disease-induced nerve degeneration.

The Phase I/IIa clinical trial of NTCELL for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, in New Zealand, met the primary endpoint of safety and halted the progression of the disease two and a half years after implant. Results from this trial were used to design a larger Phase IIb trial to confirm the mosteffective dose of NTCELL, define any placebo component of the response and further identify the initial target Parkinson's disease patient sub group. This trial commenced in March 2016. At 26 weeks post implant, there was no statistically significant difference between the group who received NTCELL and the patients who had the sham surgery, as measured by the change in the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS Part III in the off state). At one year, efficacy data shows a statistically significant improvement in the patients that received 40 or 80 NTCELL capsules implantation to the putamen on both sides of the brain as compared to the placebo group that received sham surgery, as measured by the change in the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS Part III in the off state). Post implant results of this trial will continue to be monitored in accordance with the study extension protocol.

In addition to Parkinson's disease, NTCELL has the potential to be used in a number of other central nervous system indications, including Huntington's, Alzheimer's and motor neurone diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

LCT's proprietary encapsulation technology, IMMUPEL™, allows cell therapies to be used without the need for co-treatment with drugs that suppress the immune system.

LCT has initiated a collaboration with Sir Richard Faull, Centre for Brain Research, and Professor Margaret Brimble, The University of Auckland, to identify and synthesize a pericyte protective agent that may have potential therapeutic benefit in neurodegenerative diseases. LCT is also doing due diligence on other product opportunities in the field of translational neuroscience.

LCT is listed on the Australian (ASX: LCT) and US (OTCQX: LVCLY) stock exchanges. The company is incorporated in Australia, with its operations based in New Zealand.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements, relating to LCT's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising," "probable", "plans," "anticipated," "will," "project," "believe," "forecast," "expected," "estimated," "targeting," "aiming," "set to," "potential," "seeking to," "goal," "could provide," "intends," "is being developed," "could be," "on track," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other health authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any health authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialisation of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected clinical trial results, including additional analysis of existing clinical data, and new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. LCT is providing this information and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Appendix 4D

Half yearly report

Name of Entity Living Cell Technologies Limited ACN 14 104 028 042 Financial Period Ended 31 DECEMBER 2018 Previous Corresponding Reporting Period 31 DECEMBER 2017

Results for Announcement to the Market

$ Percentage increase /(decrease) over previous corresponding period Revenue from ordinary activities 357,588 (22%) Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (1,543,294) 15% Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable to members (1,543,294) 15% Dividends (distributions) Amount per security Franked amount per security Final Dividend Nil Nil Interim Dividend Nil Nil Previous corresponding period Nil Nil Record date for determining entitlements to the dividends (if any) N/A Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above necessary to enable the figures to be understood: Refer Attachment 1. The half-yearly report is to be read in conjunction with the most recent annual financial report.

NTA Backing

Current Period Previous corresponding period Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security 1.01 cents per share 1.01 cents per share

Control Gained Over Entities Having Material Effect

Name of entity (or group of entities) n/a Date control gained Consolidated profit / (loss) from ordinary activities since the date in the current period on which control was acquired Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities of the controlled entity (or group of entities) for the whole of the previous corresponding period

Loss of Control Gained Over Entities Having Material Effect

Name of entity (or group of entities) n/a Date control lost Consolidated profit / (loss) from ordinary activities for the current period to the date of loss of control Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities of the controlled entity (or group of entities) while controlled for the whole of the previous corresponding period

Details of Associates and Joint Venture Entities

Name of Entity Percentage Held Share of Net Profit Current Period Previous Period Current Period Previous Period Diatranz Otsuka Limited Nil 50% $Nil $Nil Aggregate Share of Net Profits $Nil $Nil

Audit/Review Status

This report is based on accounts to which one of the following applies: (Tick one) The accounts have been audited The accounts have been subject to review  The accounts are in the process of being audited or subject to review The accounts have not yet been audited or reviewed If the accounts have not yet been audited or subject to review and are likely to be subject to dispute or qualification, a description of the likely dispute or qualification: Not Applicable If the accounts have been audited or subject to review and are subject to dispute or qualification, a description of the dispute or qualification: Not Applicable

Attachments Forming Part of Appendix 4D

Attachment # Details 1 ASX Announcement 2 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the 6 months to 31 December 2018