LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(LCT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/16
0.018 AUD   --.--%
07:37pLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : LCT to benefit from Semma Therapeutics Acquisition by Vertix
PU
09/16LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : ASX Aware Query
PU
09/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice under s203D & s249N of Corporations Act
PU
News 
Living Cell Technologies : LCT to benefit from Semma Therapeutics Acquisition by Vertix

Living Cell Technologies : LCT to benefit from Semma Therapeutics Acquisition by Vertix

09/18/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

Living Cell Technologies Limited

ACN: 104 028 042

ASX: LCT

OTCQX: LVCLY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

LCT to benefit from Semma Therapeutics acquisition by Vertex

18 September 2019 - Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand - LCT holds 121,995

shares in Semma Therapeutics, worth an anticipated USD 838,105 which would be realised on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) completing its acquisition of Semma Therapeutics. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to certain conditions.

Semma Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company pioneering the use of human stem cell- derived islets as a potentially curative treatment for Type 1 diabetes, had previously acquired Cytosolv Inc a private company in which LCT obtained a shareholding in 2009 in return for supply of encapsulated pig cells for wound healing studies.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement under which Vertex will acquire Semma Therapeutics.

LCT intends to vote in favour of the Vertex Pharmaceuticals acquisition of Semma Therapeutics.

- Ends -

For further information: www.lctglobal.com

At the Company:

Media Contact:

Ken Taylor

Rachael Joel

Chief Executive

Botica Butler Raudon Partners

Mobile: +64 21 796 000

Tel: +64 9 303 3862

ktaylor@lctglobal.com

Mobile: +64 21 403 504

rachaelj@botica.co.nz

About Living Cell Technologies

Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases worldwide by discovering, developing and commercialising regenerative treatments which restore function using naturally occurring cells.

As well as its lead product NTCELL, LCT is also advancing research collaborations with the University of Auckland to identify products that are candidates for out licensing to global pharmaceutical companies. Projects that have been initiated target obesity and migraine where the lead product candidates utilise patented novel peptide synthetic chemistry technology.

LCT is listed on the Australian (ASX: LCT) and US (OTCQX: LVCLY) stock exchanges. The company is incorporated in Australia, with its operations based in New Zealand.

For more information visit www.lctglobal.com or follow @lctglobal on Twitter.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements, relating to LCT's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising," "probable", "plans," "anticipated," "will," "project," "believe," "forecast," "expected," "estimated," "targeting," "aiming," "set to," "potential," "seeking to," "goal," "could provide," "intends," "is being developed," "could be," "on track," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other health authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any health authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialisation of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected clinical trial results, including additional analysis of existing clinical data, and new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. LCT is providing this information and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 23:36:07 UTC
Chart LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Living Cell Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bernard E. Tuch Chairman
Daya Uka Chief Financial Officer
Robert Bartlett Elliot Non-Executive Director
John Laurie Hunter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-59.09%7
GILEAD SCIENCES5.79%83 801
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.21%45 238
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.86%31 527
GENMAB27.73%13 120
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.42.01%9 287
