Living Cell Technologies : Notice of AGM and proxy form

Living Cell Technologies Limited ACN 104 028 042 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN Dear Fellow Shareholders This year you are being asked to vote on nine resolutions that will determine the Company's future direction. Your Board is supporting four of the resolutions. Members of the Company with not less than 5% of the votes that may be cast on the resolutions listed within the Notice of this meeting have also submitted their own resolutions for Members to consider at the AGM. Your Board respects the views put forward by these Members but for the reasons noted in the Explanatory Notes we do not support these resolutions. We are committed to ensuring that the views of all Members are considered as decisions are made about the Company's future direction. 1

Living Cell Technologies Limited ACN 104 028 042 Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("the Meeting") of Living Cell Technologies Limited ("the Company") will be held at Pullman Auckland, Regatta Room, Lower Lobby Level, Cnr Princes St & Waterloo Quadrant, Auckland City, New Zealand on Thursday 7 November 2019 at 2:00pm (NZT). ORDINARY BUSINESS Consideration of Financial Report To consider the Financial Report and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 30 June 2019. Neither the Corporations Act 2001 nor the Company's Constitution requires a vote of shareholders on the reports or statements. However, shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions or make comments on the reports and statements at the meeting. BOARD ENDORSED RESOLUTIONS The Board recommends that Members vote in favourof resolutions 1-5 Resolution 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following non-binding resolution: "That the Remuneration Report required by section 300A of the Corporations Act, as contained in the Directors' Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019, be adopted, details of which are set out in the explanatory notes to resolution 1 in the notice of meeting." This resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or the Directors.

When reviewing the Company's remuneration policies, the Directors will consider the outcome of the vote and comments made by shareholders on the Remuneration Report at the meeting.

If 25% or more of votes that are cast are voted against the adoption of the Remuneration Report at two consecutive AGMs, shareholders will be required to vote at the second of those AGMs on a resolution (a "spill resolution") that another meeting be held within 90 days at which all of the Company's Directors (other than the Managing Director / CEO) must stand for re-election. Resolution 2 Re-election of Robert Willcocks as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution: "That Mr Robert Willcocks, being a Director of the Company, retires by rotation in accordance with the Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be reelected as a Director of the Company, details of which are set out in the explanatory notes to resolution 2 in the notice of meeting." Resolution 3 Election of Carolyn Sue as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution: "That Professor Carolyn Sue who was appointed as an additional Director on 16 May 2019, retires in accordance with the Constitution and, being eligible, offers herself for election, be elected as a Director of the Company, details of which are set out in the explanatory notes to resolution 3 in the notice of meeting." 2

Living Cell Technologies Limited ACN 104 028 042 Resolution 4 Approval of issue of options to Carolyn Sue or her nominee in accordance with Listing Rule 10.11 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution: "That approval be given, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 10.11, for the issue of 600,000 unlisted options over ordinary shares to Professor Carolyn Sue or her nominee, details of which are set out in the explanatory notes to resolution 4 in the notice of meeting". RESOLUTIONS REQUISITIONED PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 203D AND 249N OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT The following resolutions, requisitioned by members of the Company with not less than 5% of the votes, are not supported by the Board. For the reasons set out in the Board's responses in Part B of the Explanatory Memorandum, the Board recommends that Members vote against resolutions 5 - 9 Resolution 5 Appointment of Dr Andrew Kelly To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution: "That Dr Andrew Kelly is appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect. Resolution 6 Appointment of Dr Roland Toder To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution: "That Dr Roland Toder is appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." Resolution 7 Removal of Robert Willcocks To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution: "That Robert Willcocks is removed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." Resolution 8 Removal of Laurie Hunter To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution: "That Laurie Hunter is removed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." Resolution 9 Removal of Dr Ken Taylor To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution: "That Dr Ken Taylor is removed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." The background to, and the Members' reasons for, the above resolutions are set out in Annexure A. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Elizabeth McGregor Company Secretary 4 October 2019 3

Living Cell Technologies Limited ACN 104 028 042 VOTING EXCLUSIONS In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 and the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules, the Company makes the following statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast: Resolution 1: Adoption of the Remuneration Report By: A member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or A closely related party of such a member. However, a person described above may cast a vote on the resolution if: The person does so as a proxy appointed in writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the proposed resolution;

The vote is not cast on behalf of a person described in subparagraphs (a) or (b) above; and

The vote is cast by the Chairman, as the nominated proxy for a person who is permitted to vote, with express authorisation given to the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company. Resolution 4: Approval of issue of options to Carolyn Sue or her nominee in accordance with Listing Rule 10.11 In favour of the resolution by or on behalf of: Professor Carolyn Sue; and Any of her associates. However, the entity need not disregard a vote if: It is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

It is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. EXPLANATORY NOTES PART A: BOARD ENDORSED RESOLUTIONS The Explanatory Notes have been prepared for the shareholders of Living Cell Technologies Limited to provide information about the items of business to be considered at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on Thursday 7 November 2019. With the exception of resolution 1, all other resolutions to be voted on are ordinary resolutions. An ordinary resolution requires a simple majority of votes cast by shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution in order for it to be carried. If appropriate, and if time permits, the Chairman will discuss significant issues raised by shareholders prior to the meeting and will invite questions and comments from shareholders on these key issues and any other matters that shareholders would like to raise at the meeting. 4

