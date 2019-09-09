Living Cell Technologies : Notice under s203D & s249N of Corporations Act

NTCELL is an alginate coated capsule containing clusters of neonatal porcine choroid plexus cells that are sourced from a unique herd of designated pathogen-free pigs bred from stock originally discovered in the remote sub-Antarctic Auckland Islands. Choroid plexus cells are naturally occurring "support" cells for the brain and secrete cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which contains a range of factors that support nerve cell functions and protective enzymes that are crucial for nerve growth and healthy functioning. In NTCELL, the porcine choroid plexus cells are coated with LCT's propriety technology IMMUPEL™ to protect them from attack by the immune system. Therefore, no immunosuppressive regimen is required for treatment.

"That Dr Andrew Kelly is appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." "That Dr Roland Toder is appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." "That Robert Willcocks is removed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." "That Laurie Hunter is removed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." "That Dr Ken Taylor is removed as a director of the Company with immediate effect."

The Board of Living Cell Technologies (LCT or the Company) advises that is has received a notice from members under Sections 203D and 249N of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act), that they propose to move resolutions at a general meeting of the Company.

Following implantation into a damaged site within the brain, NTCELL functions as a neurochemical factory producing CSF and secreting multiple nerve growth factors that promote new central nervous system (CNS) growth and repair disease-induced nerve degeneration while potentially removing waste products such as amyloids and proteins.

Current treatments for Parkinson's disease are symptomatic and do not reverse or slow the degeneration of neurons in the brain. Most existing pharmaceutical treatment options focus on restoring the balance of dopamine and other neurotransmitters. The effectiveness of dopamine replacement therapy declines as the disease progresses. When dopamine treatments are no longer useful, some patients are treated with Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), in which a medical device is surgically implanted in the brain in order to send electrical impulses to regions of the brain involved in the control of movement. While DBS leads to short-term symptomatic improvement, it does not impact disease progression and is not curative or neuroprotective.

Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases worldwide by discovering, developing and commercialising regenerative treatments which restore function using naturally occurring cells.

As well as NTCELL, LCT is also advancing research collaborations with the University of Auckland to identify products that are candidates for out licensing to global pharmaceutical companies. Projects that have been initiated target obesity and migraine where the lead product candidates utilise patented novel peptide synthetic chemistry technology. LCT will provide updates on these projects later this quarter.

LCT is listed on the Australian (ASX: LCT) and US (OTCQX: LVCLY) stock exchanges. The company is incorporated in Australia, with its operations based in New Zealand.

