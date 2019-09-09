Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Living Cell Technologies Ltd.    LCT   AU000000LCT6

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(LCT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/09
0.023 AUD   -8.00%
09/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice under s203D & s249N of Corporations Act
PU
09/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Insights September 2019
PU
07/25LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4C June Quarter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Living Cell Technologies : Notice under s203D & s249N of Corporations Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

Living Cell Technologies Limited

ACN: 104 028 042

ASX: LCT

OTCQX: LVCLY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice received under Sections 203D and 249N of the Corporations Act

10 September 2019 - Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand

The Board of Living Cell Technologies (LCT or the Company) advises that is has received a notice from members under Sections 203D and 249N of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act), that they propose to move resolutions at a general meeting of the Company.

The resolutions are below:

"That Dr Andrew Kelly is appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." "That Dr Roland Toder is appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." "That Robert Willcocks is removed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." "That Laurie Hunter is removed as a director of the Company with immediate effect." "That Dr Ken Taylor is removed as a director of the Company with immediate effect."

The members hold approximately 5.26% of the Company's shares.

- Ends -

For further information: www.lctglobal.com

At the Company:

Media Contact:

Ken Taylor

Rachael Joel

Chief Executive

Botica Butler Raudon Partners

Mobile: +64 21 796 000

Tel: +64 9 303 3862

ktaylor@lctglobal.com

Mobile: +64 21 403 504

rachaelj@botica.co.nz

About NTCELL®

NTCELL is an alginate coated capsule containing clusters of neonatal porcine choroid plexus cells that are sourced from a unique herd of designated pathogen-free pigs bred from stock originally discovered in the remote sub-Antarctic Auckland Islands. Choroid plexus cells are naturally occurring "support" cells for the brain and secrete cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which contains a range of factors that support nerve cell functions and protective enzymes that are crucial for nerve growth and healthy functioning. In NTCELL, the porcine choroid plexus cells are coated with LCT's propriety technology IMMUPEL™ to protect them from attack by the immune system. Therefore, no immunosuppressive regimen is required for treatment.

Following implantation into a damaged site within the brain, NTCELL functions as a neurochemical factory producing CSF and secreting multiple nerve growth factors that promote new central nervous system (CNS) growth and repair disease-induced nerve degeneration while potentially removing waste products such as amyloids and proteins.

About Parkinson's disease

Current treatments for Parkinson's disease are symptomatic and do not reverse or slow the degeneration of neurons in the brain. Most existing pharmaceutical treatment options focus on restoring the balance of dopamine and other neurotransmitters. The effectiveness of dopamine replacement therapy declines as the disease progresses. When dopamine treatments are no longer useful, some patients are treated with Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), in which a medical device is surgically implanted in the brain in order to send electrical impulses to regions of the brain involved in the control of movement. While DBS leads to short-term symptomatic improvement, it does not impact disease progression and is not curative or neuroprotective.

About Living Cell Technologies

Living Cell Technologies Limited (LCT) is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases worldwide by discovering, developing and commercialising regenerative treatments which restore function using naturally occurring cells.

As well as NTCELL, LCT is also advancing research collaborations with the University of Auckland to identify products that are candidates for out licensing to global pharmaceutical companies. Projects that have been initiated target obesity and migraine where the lead product candidates utilise patented novel peptide synthetic chemistry technology. LCT will provide updates on these projects later this quarter.

LCT is listed on the Australian (ASX: LCT) and US (OTCQX: LVCLY) stock exchanges. The company is incorporated in Australia, with its operations based in New Zealand.

For more information visit www.lctglobal.com or follow @lctglobal on Twitter.

Forward-looking statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements, relating to LCT's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising," "probable", "plans," "anticipated," "will," "project," "believe," "forecast," "expected," "estimated," "targeting," "aiming," "set to," "potential," "seeking to," "goal," "could provide," "intends," "is being developed," "could be," "on track," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other health authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any health authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialisation of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected clinical trial results, including additional analysis of existing clinical data, and new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. LCT is providing this information and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 02:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES L
09/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice under s203D & s249N of Corporations Act
PU
09/09LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Insights September 2019
PU
07/25LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4C June Quarter
PU
05/06LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Board Changes
PU
04/15LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 March 2019
PU
03/07LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Presentation to Phar-East conference March
PU
02/28LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Insights February March 2019
PU
02/18LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Half Year Report 31 December 2018
PU
01/30LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 December 20..
PU
2018LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Presentation to AGM - Dr Ken Taylor
PU
More news
Chart LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Living Cell Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bernard E. Tuch Chairman
Daya Uka Chief Financial Officer
Robert Bartlett Elliot Non-Executive Director
John Laurie Hunter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-43.18%10
GILEAD SCIENCES6.04%82 092
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.49%46 608
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-25.30%31 951
GENMAB32.04%13 566
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.40.04%9 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group