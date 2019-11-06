Living Cell Technologies : Results of the 2019 AGM
11/06/2019 | 11:15pm EST
Living Cell Technologies Limited
ACN: 104 028 042
ASX: LCT
OTCQX: LVCLY
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Results of Annual General Meeting held on 7 November 2019
7 November 2019 - Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution, which are set out in the attached proxy summary.
Elizabeth McGregor
Company Secretary
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD
2019 Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 07 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Result
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried /
Type
Discretion
Not Carried
1
Adoption of the
Ordinary
207,801,726
21,398,021
6,115,938
18,543,350
239,157,127
21,398,021
18,543,350
Carried
Remuneration Report
88.31%
9.09%
2.60%
91.79%
8.21%
2
Re-election of Robert
Ordinary
149,294,207
105,956,266
5,414,028
4,300,659
156,380,906
129,523,058
4,300,659
Carried
Willcocks as a Director
57.27%
40.65%
2.08%
54.70%
45.30%
3
Election of Carolyn Sue
Ordinary
241,125,095
7,082,794
8,080,513
8,676,758
275,345,071
7,082,794
7,776,758
Carried
as a Director
94.08%
2.76%
3.15%
97.49%
2.51%
4
Approval of issue of
Ordinary
237,952,132
11,753,452
8,091,870
7,167,706
272,183,465
10,853,452
7,167,706
Carried
options to Carolyn Sue
92.30%
4.56%
3.14%
96.17%
3.83%
5
Appointment of Dr
Ordinary
151,416,777
105,843,843
5,923,071
1,781,469
174,063,212
113,036,281
3,105,130
Carried
Andrew Kelly
57.53%
40.22%
2.25%
60.63%
39.37%
6
Appointment of Dr
Ordinary
119,538,690
136,896,615
5,961,495
2,568,360
119,770,118
167,442,484
2,992,021
Not Carried
Roland Toder
45.56%
52.17%
2.27%
41.70%
58.30%
7
Removal of Robert
Ordinary
117,379,307
139,575,305
4,251,635
3,758,913
140,946,099
146,399,611
2,858,913
Not Carried
Willcocks
44.94%
53.43%
1.63%
49.05%
50.95%
8
Removal of Laurie Hunter
Ordinary
142,978,737
108,066,964
4,251,635
3,675,187
143,210,165
113,567,609
27,434,212
Carried
56.00%
42.33%
1.67%
55.77%
44.23%
9
Removal of Dr Ken
Ordinary
90,344,367
150,911,075
4,171,135
19,538,583
90,575,795
180,990,245
18,638,583
Not Carried
Taylor
36.81%
61.49%
1.70%
33.35%
66.65%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
