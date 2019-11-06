Log in
LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Living Cell Technologies : Results of the 2019 AGM

11/06/2019 | 11:15pm EST

Living Cell Technologies Limited

ACN: 104 028 042

ASX: LCT

OTCQX: LVCLY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 7 November 2019

7 November 2019 - Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution, which are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Elizabeth McGregor

Company Secretary

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

2019 Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 07 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

Resolution

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Result

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Type

Discretion

Not Carried

1

Adoption of the

Ordinary

207,801,726

21,398,021

6,115,938

18,543,350

239,157,127

21,398,021

18,543,350

Carried

Remuneration Report

88.31%

9.09%

2.60%

91.79%

8.21%

2

Re-election of Robert

Ordinary

149,294,207

105,956,266

5,414,028

4,300,659

156,380,906

129,523,058

4,300,659

Carried

Willcocks as a Director

57.27%

40.65%

2.08%

54.70%

45.30%

3

Election of Carolyn Sue

Ordinary

241,125,095

7,082,794

8,080,513

8,676,758

275,345,071

7,082,794

7,776,758

Carried

as a Director

94.08%

2.76%

3.15%

97.49%

2.51%

4

Approval of issue of

Ordinary

237,952,132

11,753,452

8,091,870

7,167,706

272,183,465

10,853,452

7,167,706

Carried

options to Carolyn Sue

92.30%

4.56%

3.14%

96.17%

3.83%

5

Appointment of Dr

Ordinary

151,416,777

105,843,843

5,923,071

1,781,469

174,063,212

113,036,281

3,105,130

Carried

Andrew Kelly

57.53%

40.22%

2.25%

60.63%

39.37%

6

Appointment of Dr

Ordinary

119,538,690

136,896,615

5,961,495

2,568,360

119,770,118

167,442,484

2,992,021

Not Carried

Roland Toder

45.56%

52.17%

2.27%

41.70%

58.30%

7

Removal of Robert

Ordinary

117,379,307

139,575,305

4,251,635

3,758,913

140,946,099

146,399,611

2,858,913

Not Carried

Willcocks

44.94%

53.43%

1.63%

49.05%

50.95%

8

Removal of Laurie Hunter

Ordinary

142,978,737

108,066,964

4,251,635

3,675,187

143,210,165

113,567,609

27,434,212

Carried

56.00%

42.33%

1.67%

55.77%

44.23%

9

Removal of Dr Ken

Ordinary

90,344,367

150,911,075

4,171,135

19,538,583

90,575,795

180,990,245

18,638,583

Not Carried

Taylor

36.81%

61.49%

1.70%

33.35%

66.65%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Living Cell Technologies Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 04:14:07 UTC
