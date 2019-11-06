Living Cell Technologies : Results of the 2019 AGM

Living Cell Technologies Limited

ACN: 104 028 042

ASX: LCT

OTCQX: LVCLY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 7 November 2019

7 November 2019 - Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution, which are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Elizabeth McGregor

Company Secretary