Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Livongo Health, Inc.    LVGO

LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.

(LVGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Livongo Expands Relationship with CVS Health, Now Part of Chronic Condition Management Platform within Point Solutions Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:31am EDT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO), the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced that it is available through the CVS Health Point Solutions Management service. Point Solutions Management is a full service offering for CVS Caremark pharmacy benefit management (PBM) clients to contract, onboard, and manage health and care solutions including Livongo’s Diabetes, Hypertension, Weight Management, and Diabetes Prevention programs. 

Livongo and CVS Health have collaborated since 2017 through CVS Health’s Transform Diabetes Care Program, which includes the Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, and Livongo for Diabetes Prevention programs. With the Point Solutions Management service, CVS Health clients not currently using Livongo can now add Livongo’s proven solutions through an alternative contracting path.

“Together Livongo and CVS Health are focused on creating the best possible Member and client experience and one that leads to measurable clinical outcomes and financial returns,” said Livongo President Dr. Jennifer Schneider, M.D., M.S. “Through an additional contracting path, we can effectively reach more Members, providing them a better overall chronic condition management experience. This is another significant step in furthering our mission of empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives.”

Through its AI+AI engine, Livongo uses its connected ecosystem to collect data, which includes cellular-connected devices and integration with continuous glucose monitors, and then applies advanced data science to create detailed Member profiles that includes personal health and medication trends.

As of March 2, 2020, Livongo has more than 800 clients, including more than 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies, four of the top seven health plans, health systems, government organizations, and labor unions. Through a combination of advanced technology, data science, and personalized coaching, Livongo creates a world class Member experience that delivers sustained results for people living with multiple chronic conditions. A recent study presented at the American Heart Association’s 2019 Scientific Sessions showed that people with both diabetes and elevated blood pressure who used Livongo’s integrated platform saw sustained clinically-significant blood pressure reduction after only four weeks and experienced further improvements after using the program for twelve weeks.

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health.  Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy.  Using its AI+AI engine, Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them.  The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Livongo Media Contact:

Jake Mazanke
press@livongo.com
630-640-5253

Livongo Investor Contact:

John Hallock
Investor-relations@livongo.com
617-615-7712


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.
08:31aLivongo Expands Relationship with CVS Health, Now Part of Chronic Condition M..
GL
03/11CVS HEALTH : Expands Point Solutions Management with New Health and Well-being B..
PR
03/09LIVONGO HEALTH : Cowen Presentation – March 2020
PU
03/02LIVONGO HEALTH : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/02LIVONGO HEALTH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/02LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02Livongo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
GL
02/26LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : annual earnings release
02/18Livongo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
01/29Livongo to Release Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 285 M
EBIT 2020 -57,0 M
Net income 2020 -54,4 M
Finance 2020 328 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -51,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -75,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,18x
EV / Sales2021 4,63x
Capitalization 2 377 M
Chart LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Livongo Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 42,71  $
Last Close Price 25,16  $
Spread / Highest target 82,8%
Spread / Average Target 69,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zane M. Burke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Schneider President
Glen E. Tullman Executive Chairman
Karl Greiter Senior Vice President-Operations
Lee A. Shapiro CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.0.40%2 377
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.06%123 885
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.76%39 808
HOYA CORPORATION-1.73%33 044
TERUMO CORPORATION-1.07%23 920
DEXCOM, INC.15.40%23 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group