Livongo Health : TELADOC-LIVONGO Merger Presentation

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements regarding the potential transaction between Teladoc and Livongo, including any statements regarding the expected timetable for completing the potential transaction, the ability to complete the potential transaction, the expected benefits of the potential transaction (including anticipated synergies, projected financial information and future opportunities) and any other statements regarding Teladoc's and Livongo's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of Teladoc's and Livongo's management and therefore involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain the requisite Teladoc and Livongo stockholder approvals; uncertainties as to the timing to consummate the potential transaction; the risk that a condition to closing the potential transaction may not be satisfied; the risk that regulatory approvals (including anticipated tax treatment) are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated by the parties; potential litigation relating to the potential transaction that could be instituted against Teladoc, Livongo or their respective directors; the effects of disruption to Teladoc's or Livongo's respective businesses; restrictions during the pendency of the potential transaction that may impact Teladoc's or Livongo's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the effect of this communication on Teladoc's or Livongo's stock prices; transaction costs; Teladoc's ability to achieve the benefits from the proposed transaction; Teladoc's ability to effectively integrate acquired operations into its own operations; the ability of Teladoc or Livongo to retain and hire key personnel; unknown liabilities; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions outside of Teladoc's or Livongo's control (including public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics); changes in laws and regulations applicable to Teladoc's business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to Teladoc's services and offerings; results of litigation; the loss of one or more key clients of Teladoc (including potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the potential transaction); changes to Teladoc's abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into its network; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the parties' business and general economic conditions; risks regarding Livongo's ability to retain clients and sell additional solutions to new and existing clients; Livongo's ability to attract and enroll new members; the growth and success of Livongo's partners and reseller relationships; Livongo's ability to estimate the size of its target market; uncertainty in the healthcare regulatory environment; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" of Teladoc's Annual Report and Livongo's Annual Report, in each case on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These risks, as well as other risks associated with the potential transaction, are more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this communication could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Neither Teladoc nor Livongo assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Important Information for Investors and Stockholders
In connection with the potential transaction, Teladoc expects to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC containing a preliminary prospectus of Teladoc that also constitutes a preliminary proxy statement of each of Teladoc and Livongo. After the registration statement is declared effective, each of Teladoc and Livongo will mail a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to stockholders of Teladoc and Livongo, respectively. This communication is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or for any other document that Teladoc or Livongo may file with the SEC in connection with the potential transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF TELADOC AND LIVONGO ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Teladoc or Livongo through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Teladoc will be available free of charge on Teladoc's website at https://ir.Teladochealth.comand copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Livongo will be available free of charge on Livongo's website at https://ir.Livongo.com/.Additionally, copies may be obtained by contacting the investor relations departments of Teladoc or Livongo.
Teladoc and Livongo and certain of their respective directors, certain of their respective executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the potential transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Teladoc is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 14, 2020. Information about the directors and executive officers of Livongo is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020, and its proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 6, 2020. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the potential transaction will be included in the registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.
The term "Teladoc" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Teladoc Health, Inc., one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.
Merger Consideration
Ownership
Management & Board
Closing
The transaction values Livongo at approximately $18.5 billion, including
Teladoc's assumption of approximately $550 million in Livongo convertible debt
$158.98* per Livongo share in stock and cash, comprised of 0.592x TDOC shares and $11.33 in cash per LVGO share
TDOC shareholders will own ~58% of the combined company
LVGO shareholders will own ~42% of the combined company
Led by Teladoc Health chairman, David Snow, newly combined TDOC Board of Directors will be composed of 8 current directors of TDOC and 5 current directors of LVGO, including Glen Tullman, Livongo Founder & Executive Chairman
Jason Gorevic, current CEO of Teladoc Health, will be the CEO of the Combined Company
Expect transaction to close by the end of 4Q20
Subject to TDOC and LVGO shareholder approvals, U.S. antitrust clearance, and other customary closing conditions
* Based on TDOC closing price as of August 4, 2020.
$1.3Bn
Combined 2020 Pro
forma Revenue
>70MM
Combined Members
& Lives
>$500MM
Revenue Synergies by
2025
Combines two highly
complementary pioneers that redefine virtual care, digital health and healthcare delivery
Personalized, technology- driven longitudinal care improving clinical outcomes, cost of care and member convenience
Significantly accelerates
Teladoc's vision to create a seamless continuum of virtual care across one platform
Significant synergy opportunities
through cross-selling across
multiple channels, international expansion, improved member engagement and new solutions
Creates first-of-its-kind"whole-person" care offering that will fundamentally change how people access and experience healthcare
85% 2020 pro forma y/y
revenue growth
>$120m pro forma Adj
EBITDA
200-300bps annual Adj EBITDA margin expansion
Consumers
Payors, Employers, Providers
Shareholders
Personalized, technology-enabled longitudinal care that improves health outcomes and elevates the consumer experience around the world
A full range of integrated virtual care services improving access, driving better outcomes, and lowering costs
Significant strategic benefits and tremendous opportunities for revenue synergies
Leader in the virtual care marketplace providing the most comprehensive virtual care solution
Global leadership position across distribution channels
Proven ability to drive member engagement and adoption
Multi-specialtynetwork of physicians
Over 70 million individuals with access in the US alone
Proven ability to integrate and scale new products and solutions across our robust tech platform
Leading virtual care provider focused on the management of chronic conditions
Flagship solutions in diabetes management, with others including hypertension, pre-diabetes, and behavioral health
Technology platform combining smart, cloud- connected devices and data science to deliver meaningful health insights and behavior change
Solution drives meaningful improvements in clinical outcomes and drives value to the health care ecosystem
Expand footprint
Clinical services
and distribution
innovation
✓ Existing distribution
✓ Virtual primary care
channels
✓ Integrated
✓ Product cross
behavioral
sell/upsell
health solutions
✓ Government
✓ Virtual Center
programs
of Excellence
specialty services
Direct to consumer
✓ Global markets
✓ Chronic care
leadership
✓ Clinical quality
leadership
Accelerate consumer adoption
Integrated, intuitive consumer experiences
Engagement science and surround sound investments
Virtual first experience
Expanding access points and modalities
Broaden role in healthcare delivery
Health system use cases
Insurer scope of services
In-homesolutions
Integration with local delivery system
Strategies enhanced by Livongo
Gain advice on a diagnosis,
treatment plan, or surgery from
COMPLEX
world-renowned specialists
CARE
WELLNESS
AND
PREVENTION
Complete regular screenings and improve nutrition, exercise, and well being
Take charge of health challenges with monitoring and personalized support
Consult a specialist via virtual care and coordinate referrals to in-network,in-person care.
CHRONIC
CARE
SPECIALTY
CARE
MENTAL
HEALTH
CARE
ACUTE
CARE
Address stress, anxiety and other conditions with therapy, counseling and treatment
Assess, diagnose and treat everyday health issues such as flu, infections, and skin conditions
Experts
Hospital
ED
Specialists
Ambulance
Post-acute
Primary Care Physician
Physician office
Retail clinic
Nurses & Therapists
Pharmacy
Coaches
Worksite
Digital
Home
Therapeutics
REFER & COORDINATE
Guide to high-quality,in-network specialists for in-person care
Collaborative provider- to-provider consults
Counsel and support patients for successful care and follow-up
MONITOR & MANAGE
Implement care plans; remotely monitor conditions, ensure adherence and track progress
Conduct outreach and intervention as needed
PATIENT &
VIRTUAL
CARE TEAM
WELLNESS & PREVENTION
In-depthannual exams: biometrics, labs, screenings and preventative care
Personalized wellness plans with counseling and patient education information
Livongo Health Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 17:22:02 UTC