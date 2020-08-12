Livongo Health : TELADOC-LIVONGO Merger Presentation 0 08/12/2020 | 01:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Merger Consideration Ownership Management & Board Closing The transaction values Livongo at approximately $18.5 billion, including

Teladoc's assumption of approximately $550 million in Livongo convertible debt

Teladoc's assumption of approximately $550 million in Livongo convertible debt $158.98* per Livongo share in stock and cash, comprised of 0.592x TDOC shares and $11.33 in cash per LVGO share

TDOC shareholders will own ~58% of the combined company

LVGO shareholders will own ~42% of the combined company

Led by Teladoc Health chairman, David Snow, newly combined TDOC Board of Directors will be composed of 8 current directors of TDOC and 5 current directors of LVGO, including Glen Tullman, Livongo Founder & Executive Chairman

Jason Gorevic, current CEO of Teladoc Health, will be the CEO of the Combined Company

Expect transaction to close by the end of 4Q20

Subject to TDOC and LVGO shareholder approvals, U.S. antitrust clearance, and other customary closing conditions * Based on TDOC closing price as of August 4, 2020. $1.3Bn Combined 2020 Pro forma Revenue >70MM Combined Members & Lives >$500MM Revenue Synergies by 2025 Combines two highly complementary pioneers that redefine virtual care, digital health and healthcare delivery Personalized, technology- driven longitudinal care improving clinical outcomes, cost of care and member convenience Significantly accelerates Teladoc's vision to create a seamless continuum of virtual care across one platform Significant synergy opportunities through cross-selling across multiple channels, international expansion, improved member engagement and new solutions Creates first-of-its-kind"whole-person" care offering that will fundamentally change how people access and experience healthcare 85% 2020 pro forma y/y revenue growth >$120m pro forma Adj EBITDA 200-300bps annual Adj EBITDA margin expansion Consumers Payors, Employers, Providers Shareholders Personalized, technology-enabled longitudinal care that improves health outcomes and elevates the consumer experience around the world A full range of integrated virtual care services improving access, driving better outcomes, and lowering costs Significant strategic benefits and tremendous opportunities for revenue synergies Leader in the virtual care marketplace providing the most comprehensive virtual care solution

Global leadership position across distribution channels

Proven ability to drive member engagement and adoption

Multi-specialty network of physicians

network of physicians Over 70 million individuals with access in the US alone

Proven ability to integrate and scale new products and solutions across our robust tech platform Leading virtual care provider focused on the management of chronic conditions

Flagship solutions in diabetes management, with others including hypertension, pre-diabetes, and behavioral health

pre-diabetes, and behavioral health Technology platform combining smart, cloud- connected devices and data science to deliver meaningful health insights and behavior change

Solution drives meaningful improvements in clinical outcomes and drives value to the health care ecosystem Expand footprint Clinical services and distribution innovation ✓ Existing distribution ✓ Virtual primary care channels ✓ Integrated ✓ Product cross behavioral sell/upsell health solutions ✓ Government ✓ Virtual Center programs of Excellence specialty services Direct to consumer ✓ Global markets ✓ Chronic care leadership ✓ Clinical quality leadership Accelerate consumer adoption Integrated, intuitive consumer experiences

Engagement science and surround sound investments

Virtual first experience

Expanding access points and modalities Broaden role in healthcare delivery Health system use cases

Insurer scope of services

In-home solutions

solutions Integration with local delivery system Strategies enhanced by Livongo Gain advice on a diagnosis, treatment plan, or surgery from COMPLEX world-renowned specialists CARE WELLNESS AND PREVENTION Complete regular screenings and improve nutrition, exercise, and well being Take charge of health challenges with monitoring and personalized support Consult a specialist via virtual care and coordinate referrals to in-network,in-person care. CHRONIC CARE SPECIALTY CARE MENTAL HEALTH CARE ACUTE CARE Address stress, anxiety and other conditions with therapy, counseling and treatment Assess, diagnose and treat everyday health issues such as flu, infections, and skin conditions Experts Hospital ED Specialists Ambulance Post-acute Primary Care Physician Physician office Retail clinic Nurses & Therapists Pharmacy Coaches Worksite Digital Home Therapeutics REFER & COORDINATE Guide to high-quality,in-network specialists for in-person care

high-quality,in-network specialists for in-person care Collaborative provider- to-provider consults

to-provider consults Counsel and support patients for successful care and follow-up MONITOR & MANAGE Implement care plans; remotely monitor conditions, ensure adherence and track progress

Conduct outreach and intervention as needed PATIENT & VIRTUAL CARE TEAM WELLNESS & PREVENTION In-depth annual exams: biometrics, labs, screenings and preventative care

annual exams: biometrics, labs, screenings and preventative care Personalized wellness plans with counseling and patient education information

Data-driven triggered communications

DIAGNOSE & TREAT

triggered communications DIAGNOSE & TREAT AI supported in-take; Assess symptoms and diagnose conditions Prescribe medications, therapies, and digital therapeutics as medically necessary

Chronic Conditions Why Livongo Current Health System Massive, Under- Shared Culture and Delivery Shortcomings Penetrated Market Common Mission Clinical Need Drives Structural Tailwinds Driving Market Leadership: First Ongoing Engagement Mover and Leading Desire for New Solutions and Utilization Brand Sophisticated AI+AI Engine Empowering a Consumer- Centered Care Experience High Growth, Compelling Margins and Attractive Subscription Based Recurring Revenue Business Model 147M+ 40%+ 90%+ Member Clinical Data Available Across all Venues of Care DiabetesCHF HypertensionCKD Weight Management MSK Data driving behavioral change Data driving behavioral change Provider Behavioral Health COPD Data driving behavioral change Live Coaching Digital CLAIRE'S HEALTH JOURNEY Being at her best while living with hypertension Annual exam with Teladoc Teladoc physician consults Creates personalized Using connected blood primary care physician; with Claire, reviews lab health plan including pressure monitor and cuff, discusses medical history, results, diagnoses high referral to Livongo Claire and her care team nutrition and stress blood pressure hypertension program monitor her hypertension For help with a healthier Based on clinical data, Health Nudges™ encourage diet, Claire consults a Teladoc physician writes Rx for Claire to stay on track Teladoc nutritionist blood pressure medication Diagnosed with sinus infection, To manage stress, Claire Claire achieves target Teladoc physician writes Rx and consults a Teladoc weight and blood advises on OTC medication risks mental health therapist pressure; continues related to hypertension healthy habits $100MM of revenue run rate synergies end of year two and $500MM in 2025 Cross-selling potential of shared and unshared clients Combined client base has only an estimated 25% overlap International revenue driven through Teladoc's global platform Greenfield opportunity for Livongo Referrals to Livongo's solutions driven by visits to Teladoc's virtual care platform Separate from client cross sell Improved member churn and more efficient enrollment Combined and optimized business model Cost savings for improved profitability or reinvestment in topline growth $60MM by end of second year post close Significant additional synergies could drive incremental value, including next-gen virtual primary care, hospital in the home and risked-based models, among others ($ in mm) Pro Forma Revenue $716 $258 $974 % YoY Growth 36% 128% 52% % Gross Margin 64% 76% 67% Adj. EBITDA $61 $12 $73 % Adj. EBITDA Margin 9% 5% 8% Cash and Equivalents $1,162(2) $836 $661(3) Debt $1,334 $550 $1,884 TTM as of June 30, 2020. Net of $150mm cash used for ITH transaction. Net of $1.3bn cash used in transaction. 52% 30-40% Adj. EBITDA YoY Growth TTM '20-'23 Revenue CAGR positive with pre-synergy 200-300bps Annual Expansion Together We Will Transform the Way People Access and Experience Healthcare Delivering virtual care Enabling virtual care for consumers for providers © Teladoc Health, Inc. All rights reserved. 19 Attachments Original document

